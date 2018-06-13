medindia
New Regenerative Bandage for Faster Diabetic Wound Healing

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 13, 2018 at 11:19 AM
New regenerative bandage can quickly heal painful, hard-to-treat sores without using drugs in patients with diabetes, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
New Regenerative Bandage for Faster Diabetic Wound Healing

The study showed that the bandage healed diabetic wounds 33 percent faster than one of the most popular bandages currently on the market.

"The novelty is that we identified a segment of a protein in skin that is important to wound healing, made the segment and incorporated it into an antioxidant molecule that self-aggregates at body temperature to create a scaffold that facilitates the body's ability to regenerate tissue at the wound site," said lead author Guillermo Ameer from the Northwestern University in Illinois, US.

The logic behind the regenerative bandage is laminin -- a protein found in most of the body's tissues including the skin.

Laminin sends signals to cells, encouraging them to differentiate, migrate and adhere to one another. The team identified a segment of laminin -- 12 amino acids in length -- called A5G81 that is critical for the wound-healing process.

They incorporated A5G81 into an antioxidant hydrogel bandage that it previously developed in the laboratory. The antioxidant nature also helps counters inflammation.

Hydrogel liquid can form the exact shape of the wound which makes this bandage better than others.

"Wounds have irregular shapes and depths. Our liquid can fill any shape and then stay in place. Other bandages are mostly based on collagen films or sponges that can move around and shift away from the wound site," Ameer said.

The team also used animal models to test the effectiveness and found no adverse effects of the bandage on the animals.

Ameer also added that their bandage could be rinsed off with cool saline, so the regenerating tissue remains undisturbed.

Source: IANS
Wound Healing is a Critical and Complex Process

Wound Healing is a Critical and Complex Process

Calcium ions play a key role in wound response. That is not surprising, because calcium signaling has an impact on nearly every aspect of cellular life.

Diabetic Wounds may be Cured by a Hydrogel

Diabetic Wounds may be Cured by a Hydrogel

New mutidomain peptide (MDP) hydrogel may help in healing body wounds faster mainly the ulcers that are related to diabetes.

New Method to Treat Diabetic Wounds, Chronic Ulcers

New Method to Treat Diabetic Wounds, Chronic Ulcers

Promising, new approach for treatment of diabetic wounds, bed sores, chronic ulcers and other slow to heal wounds developed by a group of scientists.

Diabetic Wound Healing A Lot Faster Using Human Umbilical Cord Blood Cells

Diabetic Wound Healing A Lot Faster Using Human Umbilical Cord Blood Cells

Korean scientists have found that transplanting human umbilical cord blood-derived endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) 'significantly accelerate' wound closure in diabetic mouse models.

