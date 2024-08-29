Enhanced Virtual Reality Walking With Tactile Senses

Walking is a basic human activity that affects physical mobility, as well as cognitive and sensory perceptions. The use of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) to simulate walking has gained significant interest, but replicating real-world walking sensations in virtual environments remains a challenge. Virtual walking has potential applications in tourism, entertainment, training, and rehabilitation(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The effect of posture on virtual walking experience using foot vibrations
Go to source). This study specifically examines how a combination of posture and foot vibration impacts the virtual walking experience in VR, especially when the person is only observing virtual walking without physically moving their body, such as their legs or arms.
The study found that foot vibrations synchronized with virtual walking enhance the sensation of walking and the feeling of embodying a virtual avatar, regardless of the posture. Tactile sensation on the feet when the virtual feet hit the ground increases the sense of owning the walking avatar, reducing the difference between real and virtual posture.
Role of Posture on Virtual Walking ExperienceWhile standing posture provided a more realistic sensation, sitting and lying down (supine) also improved with synchronized vibrations. This increased adaptability of VR applications to users with different physical abilities should enhance their use in training, rehabilitation, and entertainment. The research results have been published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Virtual walking systems are increasingly important as VR technology advances, especially for users who cannot move freely due to physical limitations. While traditional VR experiences focus on visual, auditory, and tactile cues, this study explored how posture and synchronized foot vibrations impact the effectiveness of these simulations. The goal was to improve the realism of virtual walking under different physical conditions.
Power of Synchronized Foot Vibrations in VR WalkingThe study showed that synchronized foot vibrations enhance sensations of self-motion, walking, and embodiment, especially in a standing posture. However, sitting and lying on the back also benefited, though the differences between these postures were sometimes minimal. These findings suggest that integrating tactile feedback with visual cues can make VR experiences more effective and accessible to a broader range of users.
In the future, these results could help develop more inclusive VR experiences, particularly for people with limited mobility. Potential applications include rehabilitation programs that allow patients to engage in virtual walking exercises from different positions or more realistic VR training simulations. This technology could also make everyday VR entertainment more immersive and accessible, regardless of the user's physical posture.
