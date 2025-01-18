About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Broermann Medical Innovation Award Nominations Invited: Prize Money One Million Euros

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 18 2025 8:31 PM

Nominations open for the Broermann Medical Innovation Award, honoring groundbreaking medical research.

Broermann Medical Innovation Award Nominations Invited: Prize Money One Million Euros
The Broermann Medical Innovation Award, a groundbreaking prize in the field of medicine and biotechnology, has opened its nomination period. Scientists worldwide who have conducted pioneering research in medicine, biotechnology, or related sciences are encouraged to apply by March 1, 2025, via the nomination portal.
Valued at one million euros, the award surpasses the Nobel Prize for Medicine in monetary value, making it one of the most highly endowed recognitions for medical research globally.

Broermann Medical Innovation Award

Established in 2024 by Dr. Bernard große Broermann, founder of Asklepios Kliniken, the award honors innovative research with significant clinical applications capable of improving the health and lives of millions. Sponsored by the Broermann gemeinnützige GmbH and organized by the University Hospital Giessen and Marburg (UKGM), the prize highlights the importance of individual researchers who drive groundbreaking medical advancements.

"The award celebrates discoveries that bring real progress in disease prevention or treatment," said Prof. Werner Seeger, Chairman of the Award Committee. Prof. Friedrich Grimminger, Medical Director of UKGM, emphasized the need to recognize the "genius of individual researchers" whose work amplifies the impact of global scientific collaborations.

The first award ceremony will be held in December 2025 at the Hessian State Chancellery in Wiesbaden, presented by the Hessian Minister President.

For details on the nomination criteria and selection process, visit http://www.broermann-award.org.

Source-Medindia
