Click for Colon Health: Social Media Helpline for Colorectal Awareness

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Mar 21 2025 11:31 AM

GEM Hospital in Chennai has established a social media helpline for colorectal cancer awareness.

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is a type of cancer that starts in the colon (large intestine) or rectum (the last part of the digestive tract). Usually, it starts as polyps, which are little growths that have the potential to develop into cancer over time (1 Trusted Source
March Is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Go to source).
March is designated as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a time to emphasize the impact of screening, early diagnosis, and preventive care in lowering the risk of colorectal cancer and increasing the survival rates.


Warning Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore!

  • Persistent changes in bowel habits (diarrhea, constipation, or narrow stools)
  • Blood in stool (bright red or dark)
  • Abdominal pain, cramps, or bloating
  • Unexplained weight loss
  • Fatigue and weakness
Symptoms may be absent in early stages, making screening crucial


Early Screening: A Lifesaving Measure

Routine screenings can detect precancerous polyps before they progress to cancer, increasing survival chances dramatically. Early detection methods include colonoscopy, stool testing, and sigmoidoscopy. Individuals over the age of 45, those with a family history of cancer, and those suffering from digestive problems should be screened.

The GEM Hospital Chennai's social media accounts, including Facebook (@gemhospitalchennai) and Instagram (@gemhospitalchennai), will enable patients to ask questions about colorectal illnesses. Within a day, experts from the relevant departments will analyze each question and provide a thorough response. By doing this, people will be able to learn about their health without having to visit the hospital.

The incidence and mortality rates of colorectal cancer (CRC) vary by region, making it a major global health concern.
  • Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide, accounting for approximately 10% of all cancer cases and is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide.
  • It predominantly affects older individuals, with the majority of cases occurring in people aged 50 and above.
  • 73% of people with colorectal cancer that’s spread to nearby tissues, organs or lymph nodes were alive five years after diagnosis.
  • Estimated new cases in 2024 is 7.6% among all the cancers.

Prevention Through Awareness and Healthy Habits

  • A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and fiber lowers the risk.
  • Maintaining a healthy weight and regular exercise reduce the risk of cancer.
  • Refraining from smoking and excessive alcohol consumption is essential for prevention.
  • Awareness campaigns inform individuals about the signs and the value of regular checkups.
Prioritizing routine checkups, adopting a healthy lifestyle, and knowing about risk factors are essential. Increasing knowledge about colorectal cancer and encouraging early screening can help prevent and diagnose the disease early, which can save lives. C. Palanivelu, founder of GEM Hospital, reaffirmed the facility’s dedication to holistic care, stating that the hospital offers psychological support alongside advanced medical treatment to support patients throughout their journey.

A future with reduced incidence of colorectal cancer and improved patient outcomes can be achieved by raising awareness and promoting preventive healthcare. Schedule your screening now!

Reference:
  1. March Is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month - (https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/news/newsroom/news-releases/2025/02/march-is-colorectal-cancer-awareness-month)

Source-Medindia
