Click for Colon Health: Social Media Helpline for Colorectal Awareness

GEM Hospital in Chennai has established a social media helpline for colorectal cancer awareness.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

March Is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Routine screening helps prevent #colorectalcancer by detecting precancerous polyps early! #gemhospital #colorectalcancerawareness #medindia’

Routine screening helps prevent #colorectalcancer by detecting precancerous polyps early! #gemhospital #colorectalcancerawareness #medindia’

Advertisement

Warning Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore!

Persistent changes in bowel habits (diarrhea, constipation, or narrow stools)

Blood in stool (bright red or dark)

Abdominal pain, cramps, or bloating

Unexplained weight loss

Fatigue and weakness

Advertisement

Early Screening: A Lifesaving Measure

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide, accounting for approximately 10% of all cancer cases and is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide.

It predominantly affects older individuals, with the majority of cases occurring in people aged 50 and above.

73% of people with colorectal cancer that’s spread to nearby tissues, organs or lymph nodes were alive five years after diagnosis.

Estimated new cases in 2024 is 7.6% among all the cancers.

Advertisement

Prevention Through Awareness and Healthy Habits

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and fiber lowers the risk.

Maintaining a healthy weight and regular exercise reduce the risk of cancer.

Refraining from smoking and excessive alcohol consumption is essential for prevention.

Awareness campaigns inform individuals about the signs and the value of regular checkups.

March Is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month - (https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/news/newsroom/news-releases/2025/02/march-is-colorectal-cancer-awareness-month)