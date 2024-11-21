$1 Million Award for Type 1 Diabetes Drug Development Announced by C-Path`s TRxA

The Critical Path Institute's Translational Therapeutics Accelerator, announces a $1 million grant to develop kinase inhibitors as a novel treatment for type 1 diabetes.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

C-Path's TRxA Announces $1 Million Award for Drug Development Project in Type 1 Diabetes



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

By 2045, 1 in 8 adults, approximately 783 million, will be living with diabetes, an increase of 46%. #medindia #diabetes #publichealth’

By 2045, 1 in 8 adults, approximately 783 million, will be living with diabetes, an increase of 46%. #medindia #diabetes #publichealth’

Advertisement

Focus on Developing Kinase Inhibitors for T1D

Advertisement

Total Grant Award of $1 Million for T1D Research

Advertisement

TRxA’s Support Beyond Funding

Advancing Clinical Trial Simulation Tools for T1D

C-Path's TRxA Announces $1 Million Award for Drug Development Project in Type 1 Diabetes - (https://c-path.org/c-paths-trxa-announces-1-million-award-for-drug-development-project-in-type-1-diabetes/)

The Critical Path Institute (C-Path) revealed that its Translational Therapeutics Accelerator (TRxA) program, in collaboration with The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, has launched a new research grant focused on creating a novel treatment for type 1 diabetes (T1D). This grant is part of TRxA’s Bridging Research and Innovation in Drug Development Grants (BRIDGe) program, which aims to help academic researchers overcome the challenges of drug development and accelerate the transition of innovative therapies from the laboratory to patients ().Feroz Papa, M.D., Ph.D. and Bradley Backes, Ph.D., both from the University of California, San Francisco, in collaboration with Dustin Maly, Ph.D., from the University of Washington, Seattle, have received this TRxA award to develop kinase inhibitors that target critical pathways in the onset of T1D. “More than 1.3 million Americans currently live with T1D, with first degree relatives of patients being at risk for developing the condition,” explained Papa. “This grant will enable our research team to further develop our novel drug candidate to prevent and even reverse T1D.”The Helmsley Charitable Trust is partnering with TRxA to support this project, with a matching investment of $500,000, bringing the total grant award to $1 million. “Existing therapies for T1D fall short of easing the burdens of those living with diabetes,” said Ben Williams, Ph.D., T1D Program Officer at the Helmsley Charitable Trust, “which is why we are excited to support this effort to develop an innovative therapy for people with the disease.”In addition to providing funding for the project, TRxA’s unique drug accelerator model provides its grantees with translational and regulatory science expertise to help drive success and mitigate risks inherent to early-stage research for development of new therapeutics. “We are delighted to be partnering with the Helmsley Charitable Trust on this transformative T1D project that addresses an area of high unmet medical need in the diabetes community,” shared TRxA Executive Director Maaike Everts, Ph.D. “This effort brings together some of the brightest minds in biology, chemistry and drug discovery, which is critical for successful translation of ideas into new drugs available for patients.”This grant complements C-Path’s broader commitment to foster collaboration among scientists and stakeholders by expediting the development of safe and effective therapies through its T1D Consortium (T1DC), of which the Helmsley Charitable Trust is also a partner. Founded in 2017, T1DC is working to achieve regulatory endorsement of Clinical Trial Simulation Tools in both new-onset and prevention of T1D to improve clinical trial design, accelerate development of new therapies, and positively impact the entire T1D community.Source-Eurekalert