by Dr Jayashree on  July 17, 2021 at 10:10 PM Corporate News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Recent Improvements In Pharmaceutical Sector
AI and big data/analytics are identified by healthcare industry professionals as the top technologies that will transform pharmaceutical drug discovery and development processes, according to a survey by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Healthcare industry professionals revealed that 28% of pharmaceutical companies will be using AI and big data/analytics to optimize drug discovery and development processes in the next two years and 32% of companies will rely on big data/analytics to streamline sales and marketing.

Urte Jakimaviciute, Senior Director of Market Research at GlobalData, comments: "The pharmaceutical industry is data driven. With the increasing volume and complexity of data being generated by the sector from multiple sources, the need to organize and streamline information is a constant challenge".


The use of analytics data to extract from patient records and registries, real-world evidence, sales and marketing, and connected devices will be used to design treatment plans, develop drugs, or improve clinical trial outcomes.

The data-generating areas of healthcare are wearables, electronic healthcare records, remote patient monitoring and mobile apps.

The increasing use of social and digital media tools among physicians and patients has also contributed to increasing volumes and variety of information that companies can access, collect, and analyze.

Data analytics in pharma companies provide better insights into end-users' behavior patterns, response to marketing campaigns, product performance, and upcoming industry trends that which can result in improved marketing and sales if comprehensively analysed and interpreted.

Big data and AI are the celebrated innovations that can improve nearly every element of the pharma value chain, integration and data quality that remains core focuses.

AI requires high-quality data, and the more data AI receives, the more accurate and efficient it can become. If companies do not have full visibility into data quality, they cannot trust the results that AI generates.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

3 D Printing Drugs -Technology and Future
3-D printing technology in pharmaceuticals is an advanced drug delivery system that uses computer aided designs to create personalized drugs.
READ MORE
Pandemic Pushes India's Pharma Industry Growth To 59%
The fresh wave of Covid-19 in the country has pushed up sales of medicines and resulted in exponential growth for the pharmaceutical sector.
READ MORE
Study on Global Prostate Cancer Drugs and Treatment Market Expected to Reach US$8.2 Billion by 2023
Forecasters estimate that the value of prostate cancer market would increase three fold by the year 2023 with the launch of nine new agents.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Drug Toxicity