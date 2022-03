Does Fathers’ Diabetes Increase the Risk of Birth Defects on Babies?

Babies born to men who took diabetic drug metformin during the period of sperm development were at increased risk for birth defects, specifically genital defects in boys, according to new study findings published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Sugar and Sperm Don't Get Along

The World Health Organization projects thatsurpassing 300 million, due partly to an increasingly obese, inactive, and aging population. Type 1 diabetes typically manifests itself in childhood or young adulthood, while Type 2 usually strikes adults over 30.