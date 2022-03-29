Highlights: Diabetes is increasing in men of reproductive age, compromising the sperm quality

The medications used to treat diabetes such as metformin could affect birth outcomes

This calls for guidance from clinicians to help couples in planning pregnancy

Babies born to men who took diabetic drug metformin during the period of sperm development were at increased risk for birth defects, specifically genital defects in boys, according to new study findings published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Sugar and Sperm Don't Get Along The World Health Organization projects that the number of people with diabetes will nearly double by 2025, surpassing 300 million, due partly to an increasingly obese, inactive, and aging population. The World Health Organization projects thatsurpassing 300 million, due partly to an increasingly obese, inactive, and aging population. Type 1 diabetes typically manifests itself in childhood or young adulthood, while Type 2 usually strikes adults over 30.

‘Babies born to men who took the diabetic drug (metformin) had an increased risk for genital defects since birth.’

Does Fathers’ Diabetes Increase the Risk of Birth Defects on Babies?