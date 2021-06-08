by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  August 6, 2021 at 9:50 PM Corporate News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New AI Tool Could Ensure Smooth Job Transitions
COVID-19 has displaced labor in mass and made people face the challenge of moving between jobs to find new work. Problems in the transitions might occur when workers fail to move smoothly to a new position using their existing skills.

Researchers from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and UNSW Sydney have found a solution to this problem by using a machine learning-based method that helps people identify jobs based on the skills they have or acquired during their current occupation.

"By focusing on skill sets, rather than occupations, this new approach helps workers, organizations, and businesses like retraining advisory services discover the new skills a person would need to acquire to obtain a new in-demand job and assess the associated training investment required. In addition, organizations can use our skill similarity measure to design completely new or hybrid occupations that increase the likelihood of finding people with the necessary skill set," says Professor Mary-Anne Williams, the Michael J Crouch Chair in Innovation at UNSW Business School.


The team took data from Burning Glass Technologies, an analytics software company that provided real-time information on jobs and labor market trends 2012 and 2020 and compared the job transition predictions with data from the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) survey in order to validate these predictions with nearly 3000 real-life examples.

After all these processes, the recommender system was able to predict occupational transitions with a 76% accuracy and suggest whether moving in one direction is easier.

While emerging technologies like machine learning seem to disrupt labor markets, Dr. Dawson from the UTS Data Science Institute has a different opinion. He says, "If you look back in history, it's almost never the case that there are fewer jobs due to automation, but rather new jobs are created at the same time old ones disappear."

"So, it is fundamental that people have the ability to build the requisite skills and transition smoothly into these new jobs. The ability to undertake micro-credentials in specific skill areas, customized for the individual, will likely be a key part of this future."

Further insights into the technology can be found from the peer-reviewed publication of this study entitled Skill-driven Recommendations for Job Transition Pathways in the international journal PLOS ONE.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Simple Ways to Deal with Work Related Stress
Work-related stress has many causes and symptoms. But there are ways workplace stress can be managed with ease.
READ MORE
Work-related Injuries
Find out causes, symptoms and how to prevent work-related injury. Work-related injury or illness that occurs as a direct result of events or exposures in work environment can get workers' compensation.
READ MORE
Certain Jobs can Put You at Increased Risk of Knee Osteoarthritis
Heavy physically demanding occupations and occupational activities can increase the risk of knee osteoarthritis (OA). Agriculture workers, construction workers, miners, service workers, houseworkers and cleaners are at increased risk.
READ MORE
Desk Jobs Are Bad For Your Waist And Heart
Longer time spent in sedentary posture is significantly associated with higher risk of heart disease and larger waist circumference.
READ MORE
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.
READ MORE
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission
Epidemiologic studies indicate three broad yet distinct geographic patterns of transmission
READ MORE
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSAIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and FaqsAIDS - Initial Theories and Disease ProgressionAIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission