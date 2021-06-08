by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  August 6, 2021 at 11:10 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Do the Sleepless Nights of Young Mothers Make Them Biologically Older?
Loss of sleep could cause an older biological age among new mothers one year post-birth, revealed new research. Greater biological age could probably translate into a greater risk of disease and earlier death.

Scientists from the University of California have tested their hypothesis that links short sleep in mothers to accelerated biological aging and revealed this significant finding in their research paper published in the journal Sleep Health .

The research team studied 33 mothers during their pregnancies and the first year of their babies' lives using some latest scientific methods that analyze changes in DNA.


The results showed scientific evidence of shorter telomeres in the white blood cells of mothers who had less than seven hours of sleep. Telomeres are the terminal segments of chromosomes associated with specialized proteins. Previous studies have shown that the decrease in the length of telomeres could predispose a person to cancers, cardiovascular disease, and earlier death.

The team also showed that the mothers could avoid this risk by planning. "We found that with every hour of additional sleep, the mother's biological age was younger. I, and many other sleep scientists, consider sleep health to be just as vital to overall health as diet and exercise," says Carroll, a member of the Cousins Center for Psychoneuroimmunology at UCLA's Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior.

"We don't want the message to be that mothers are permanently damaged by infant care and loss of sleep. We don't know if these effects are long-lasting," highlights Christine Dunkel Schetter, co-author of the study.

The research, in general, showcases the importance of the sleep health of young mothers, which can help them and their babies in the long run. This can be achieved if women get better chances to get a little extra sleep when their baby is asleep, assistance from family and friends, and flexible work schedules whenever possible.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Postpartum Psychosis
What is Postpartum Psychosis? Find the facts of Puerperal (postpartum) psychosis including symptoms, causes, treatment, diagnosis, stages and more information
READ MORE
Top 5 Post-Pregnancy Workouts
Looking to reduce your baby fat? These simple post-pregnancy workouts can help you shed all those extra calories and bounce back to your pre-baby body.
READ MORE
Post-Partum Depression Calculator
Are you suffering from depression after the delivery of your baby. This can be harmful to both you and your baby. Use this seven questions screening test to rule it out.
READ MORE
Postpartum Depression is Less Likely to Occur in Women Delivering Babies in Winter
The postpartum depression risk might be greater in women who had delivered in the winter season when compared to summer or fall
READ MORE
Insomnia
Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Insomnia