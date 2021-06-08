Do the Sleepless Nights of Young Mothers Make Them Biologically Older?

Loss of sleep could cause an older biological age among new mothers one year post-birth, revealed new research. Greater biological age could probably translate into a greater risk of disease and earlier death.



Scientists from the University of California have tested their hypothesis that links short sleep in mothers to accelerated biological aging and revealed this significant finding in their research paper published in the journal Sleep Health .

‘Young mothers who sleep for less than seven hours had shorter telomeres in the white blood cells, predisposing them to several diseases. However, every hour of additional sleep can help reduce the mother's biological age.’





The team also showed that the mothers could avoid this risk by planning. "We found that with every hour of additional sleep, the mother's biological age was younger. I, and many other sleep scientists, consider sleep health to be just as vital to overall health as diet and exercise," says Carroll, a member of the Cousins Center for Psychoneuroimmunology at UCLA's Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior.



"We don't want the message to be that mothers are permanently damaged by infant care and loss of sleep. We don't know if these effects are long-lasting," highlights Christine Dunkel Schetter, co-author of the study.



The research, in general, showcases the importance of the sleep health of young mothers, which can help them and their babies in the long run. This can be achieved if women get better chances to get a little extra sleep when their baby is asleep, assistance from family and friends, and flexible work schedules whenever possible.







The research team studied 33 mothers during their pregnancies and the first year of their babies' lives using some latest scientific methods that analyze changes in DNA.