About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Natera Loses Some Patents in Dispute With NeoGenomics, But Key Protections Remain

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Sep 2 2025 6:30 PM

A court ruling allows NeoGenomics to expand its cancer test, while Natera remains strong with key patents and growing revenues.

Natera Loses Some Patents in Dispute With NeoGenomics, But Key Protections Remain
The cancer diagnostics field is heating up as legal battles, innovation, and market growth collide. A recent court ruling between NeoGenomics and Natera highlights the high stakes in minimal residual disease (MRD) testing, which is a fast-expanding market expected to more than triple by 2033 (1 Trusted Source
Natera Provides Update on Patent Litigation with NeoGenomics

Go to source).

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.
Advertisement

More Focus on Cancer Testing

CEO Tony Zook welcomed the decision, noting the company’s focus on providing more cancer testing options. While profits remain a challenge, the company is steadily growing and staying financially stable.


Advertisement
Future of Cancer Treatment Lays With Custom Vaccines
Future of Cancer Treatment Lays With Custom Vaccines
Researchers at Ludwig Cancer Research developed a comprehensive AI-driven system to analyze tumors and create personalized cancer vaccines based on T-cell targets.

Holds Over 500 Patents

For Natera, the setback is small. It still controls more than 500 patents, including one powerful patent (‘035) that previously blocked NeoGenomics’ older version of the RaDaR test. Natera may appeal the ruling, but it continues to grow, with Q2 revenue up 32% to $546.6 million due to increased demand for its cancer tests.


Advertisement
3D Tumor Models Enables Study of How Cancer Works
3D Tumor Models Enables Study of How Cancer Works
The possibilities for bioprinting extend beyond the lab. Researchers used a 3D cancer model and treated it with chemotherapy and with immunotherapy.

From Two Billion To Seven Billion

The MRD testing market is expected to soar from $2 billion in 2025 to $7 billion by 2033. Both Natera and NeoGenomics are racing to stay ahead, with success depending on strong innovation, patent protection, and wider insurance coverage.

Reference:
  1. Natera Provides Update on Patent Litigation with NeoGenomics - (https://www.natera.com/company/news/natera-provides-update-on-patent-litigation-with-neogenomics/)


Source-Natera
Cancer Treatment With 3D Bioprinting Technology
Cancer Treatment With 3D Bioprinting Technology
Bioprinting and microfluidic chip technology were combined to create realistic 3D tumor models, which will help improve understanding of tumors.

Latest Corporate News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional