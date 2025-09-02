Natera Loses Some Patents in Dispute With NeoGenomics, But Key Protections Remain

A court ruling allows NeoGenomics to expand its cancer test, while Natera remains strong with key patents and growing revenues.
The cancer diagnostics field is heating up as legal battles, innovation, and market growth collide. A recent court ruling between NeoGenomics and Natera highlights the high stakes in minimal residual disease (MRD) testing, which is a fast-expanding market expected to more than triple by 2033 (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Natera Provides Update on Patent Litigation with NeoGenomics
Go to source).
More Focus on Cancer TestingCEO Tony Zook welcomed the decision, noting the company’s focus on providing more cancer testing options. While profits remain a challenge, the company is steadily growing and staying financially stable.
Holds Over 500 PatentsFor Natera, the setback is small. It still controls more than 500 patents, including one powerful patent (‘035) that previously blocked NeoGenomics’ older version of the RaDaR test. Natera may appeal the ruling, but it continues to grow, with Q2 revenue up 32% to $546.6 million due to increased demand for its cancer tests.
From Two Billion To Seven BillionThe MRD testing market is expected to soar from $2 billion in 2025 to $7 billion by 2033. Both Natera and NeoGenomics are racing to stay ahead, with success depending on strong innovation, patent protection, and wider insurance coverage.
