Natera Loses Some Patents in Dispute With NeoGenomics, But Key Protections Remain

A court ruling allows NeoGenomics to expand its cancer test, while Natera remains strong with key patents and growing revenues.

Natera Provides Update on Patent Litigation with NeoGenomics



Natera holds over 500 patents worldwide, making it one of the strongest intellectual property holders in cancer diagnostics

Natera Provides Update on Patent Litigation with NeoGenomics - (https://www.natera.com/company/news/natera-provides-update-on-patent-litigation-with-neogenomics/)

The cancer diagnostics field is heating up as legal battles, innovation, and market growth collide. A recent court ruling between NeoGenomics and Natera highlights the high stakes in minimal residual disease (MRD) testing, which is a fast-expanding market expected to more than triple by 2033 ().welcomed the decision, noting the company’s focus on providing more cancer testing options. While profits remain a challenge, the company is steadily growing and staying financially stable.For Natera, the setback is small. It still, including one powerful patent (‘035) that previously blocked NeoGenomics’ older version of the RaDaR test. Natera may appeal the ruling, but it continues to grow, with Q2 revenue up 32% to $546.6 million due to increased demand for its cancer tests.The MRD testing market is expected to soar fromin 2025 toby 2033. Both Natera and NeoGenomics are racing to stay ahead, with success depending on strong innovation, patent protection, and wider insurance coverage.Source-Natera