Targeting FTL1 to Reverse Cognitive Decline in Aging Brains

Aging brains show cognitive decline driven by FTL1, but targeting it may restore memory and synaptic function.

This Protein Slows the Aging Brain, and We Know How to Counter It



FTL1—The Reason Behind Diminished Cognitive Ability

Effects of FTL1 Overexpression

Increasing FTL1 in young brain cells (in lab dishes) made their branches (dendrites) shorter and less complex but didn’t kill the cells.

but didn’t kill the cells. When FTL1 was increased in the hippocampus of living animals, it caused more damaged iron in the brain , fewer connections between nerve cells, and lower levels of important proteins needed for brain signaling.

, between nerve cells, and needed for brain signaling. Tests of brain activity showed weaker learning signals, and memory tests revealed that the animals had trouble remembering things.

Targeting and Removing FTL1 Restores Function

How the FTL1 Works?

Understanding how the brain ages and why cognitive decline occurs is essential for tackling age-related neurodegenerative diseases.Cognitive decline is often associated with neuronal death. Identifying the molecular factors that cause this decline can reveal targets for restoring cognitive function, which became the study's central idea ().Using RNA sequencing of hippocampal neurons and proteomic analysis of synapses from young () and aged () mice, researchers looked at how the genes and proteins in the hippocampus changed over time in mice and found just one protein that differed between old and young animals, called. Old mice had more FTL1, as well as fewer connections between brain cells in the hippocampus with diminished cognitive abilities.Altogether the findings concluded that an increase in FTL1 may be the cause for the age-related cognitive decline!Reducing FTL1 in old brain cells helped them grow more branches, improved connections between neurons, and boosted memory in mice. Whenfrom neurons in older mice, theirFTL1 affects how brain cells produce energy, especially in the mitochondria,Too much FTL1 lowers energy production, while reducing FTL1 increases it. Giving extra NADH, which helps cells make energy, could fix the problems caused by high FTL1.FTL1 levels change with age and may disrupt iron balance in the brain. High FTL1 in neurons mimics energy problems seen in aging and diseases like, and targeting FTL1 might help protect memory and brain function as we get older!Neuronal FTL1 is a key driver of age-related cognitive decline, acting through iron accumulation and metabolic impairment. Targeting FTL1 or boosting neuronal metabolism may reverse aging-associated synaptic and cognitive deficits, offering a promising avenue for interventions against cognitive aging and neurodegenerative diseases.Source-University of California - San Francisco