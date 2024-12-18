Telehealth in Sleep Medicine: A Critical Step Toward Improved Patient Care

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine advocates for permanent telehealth coverage to improve access, safety, and patient outcomes for individuals with sleep disorders.

The Benefits of Telehealth in Sleep Medicine Practice

Improved Patient Outcomes Through Virtual Sleep Treatments

Reducing Crash Risks and Enhancing Care Accessibility

Call for Addressing Payment Models

Expanding Research to Support Sleep Telehealth Growth

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has released a new position statement, highlighting its crucial role in delivering).Published in thethe statement arrives at a critical moment, as the temporary telehealth flexibilities introduced by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to end this month. The AASM stresses that ongoing coverage with appropriate reimbursement is essential for the continued growth and acceptance of telehealth services."Sleep medicine is uniquely suited for telehealth delivery due to limited provider access, safety concerns with sleepy patients, and the availability of remote patient monitoring for treatment management," said Dr. Kunwar Praveen Vohra, lead author and member of the AASM Advocacy Committee. "The minimal need for repeated physical examinations in sleep medicine makes it an ideal field for telehealth implementation."Research demonstrates that digitally delivered care is equally effective in improving sleep quality, and it can advance health equity, further reinforcing the need for permanent coverage. For instance, evidence shows that telehealth-supported treatments, such as cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, can improve both patient outcomes and treatment adherence when conducted virtually.Additionally, telehealth integration tackles critical health care challenges by expanding patient access, boosting clinician efficiency, and enhancing patient safety."Telehealth eliminates the need for sleepy patients to drive to appointments, reducing crash risks while facilitating access to care for underserved populations," Vohra said. "This is particularly important for patients with conditions like sleep apnea and narcolepsy who experience excessive daytime sleepiness."The AASM calls for stakeholders to address several key areas to optimize telehealth services, including payment models, interstate care regulations, technology access, and prescribing practices. The organization emphasizes the importance of payment parity between audiovisual and in-office visits to ensure financial viability.To support the continued growth of sleep telehealth services, the AASM recommends expanding research to evaluate outcomes, access to care, cost-effectiveness, and optimal integration into clinical practice. The organization also emphasizes the need for increased access to broadband networks, particularly in rural areas, to ensure telehealth is accessible and safe for all patients.Anyone who has a sleep problem can use the AASM’s sleep center directory to get help from the sleep team at an accredited sleep center.Source-Eurekalert