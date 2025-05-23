About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Speak Up Your Emotions and Seek Support

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on May 23 2025 11:55 AM

How expressing emotions thoughtfully at work shapes trust and influences the support we receive.

How does showing emotions and expressing them affect everything at work?

It’s common to notice that some receive assistance immediately, while others have to manage everything alone. It is equally important that people understand how we feel and the way we talk about our feelings, as the language we use (1 Trusted Source
Emotional Signaling: How Helpers' Emotional Expressions Affect Attributions of Motives, Relationship Quality, and Reciprocation

Go to source).
A new study in the Academy of Management Journal shows that how we express emotions at work determines how likely others are to support us. The emotions we wear can either inspire or discourage the involvement of others.

Expressions on the Go

Culture makes things even more interesting because it has a big influence on people's ways of behaving. Responses that people accept elsewhere may be looked at differently or cause misunderstanding in other workplaces. It is considered honest of some people to let their frustration be obvious. For some, it can cause an unwanted reaction.

That’s the reason why an emotionally intelligent person knows their feelings and pays attention to how others interpret them.

Express to Connect

This is how you can turn your emotions into beneficial relationships at work:
  1. Keep in mind that your body language and tone convey more information than your words.
  2. Let your feelings come through, but express them in a way that suits the situation.
  3. Don’t put up an act, because it’s usually clear when emotions aren’t real.
  4. Expressing a little appreciation is a great way to let others know you care.
  5. Pay attention to the environment and how your employees react to different feelings.
People are at the heart of the working world, and emotions are a natural part of who we are. When we share our feelings honestly and respectfully, it builds trust, and that trust helps everyone navigate challenges more effectively.

It’s not about expressing emotions intensely all the time; it’s about showing them in a thoughtful and controlled way.

Reference:
  1. Emotional Signaling: How Helpers’ Emotional Expressions Affect Attributions of Motives, Relationship Quality, and Reciprocation - (https://journals.aom.org/doi/abs/10.5465/amj.2023.0313?journalCode=amj)

Source-Eurekalert
