Semaglutide Patent Expiry Opens Huge Market for Chinese Pharma

China's early semaglutide patent expiry creates a multibillion-dollar opportunity for local pharma.

China’s Patent Expiring Early

Increasing Obesity and Diabetes Risk

Raising Drug Race To Make Semaglutide

Big Opportunity For Chinese Pharma

, which is marketed asfor diabetes andfor obesity, ranked among theglobally in 2024.Whilefor the drug! According to GlobalData (a leading data and analytics.company), Chinese pharmaceutical companies are aggressively developing manufacturing capabilities and regulatory approvals to capitalize on this multibillion-dollar market opportunity ()!China is a middle-income country in a rapid economic and epidemiological transition. Significant changes in life expectancy, lifestyle, and cuisine have resulted from decades of economic progress.With these decades of progress comes the increased risk of obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. Alarmingly, the prevalence of diabetes in China has. Once ranked among the leanest populations in the world, China has been recording very high rates of overweight and obesity ().Aboutare expected to have obesity in 2024, rising slightly to. At the same time,are expected to have type 2 diabetes in 2024, increasing to. When the semaglutide patent expires in China, more people will be able to access these life-changing GLP-1 treatments, as local companies enter the market and increase competition by lowering prices.Many Chinese drug companies are racing to make generic versions of semaglutide. According to GlobalData,are at different stages of development: 2 in pre-registration, 10 in Phase III, 2 in Phase II, and 2 in Phase I.andare leading with pre-registration products, while others likeare in Phase III.The end of semaglutide’s patent gives Chinese companies a big opportunity to lead in diabetes and obesity treatments. Success will depend on strong manufacturing, smart launch timing, and regulatory know-how. Chinese firms are well-positioned to challenge big global players and bring more competition and lower prices to the market.Source-GlobalData