Healthy Lifestyle Increases Life Expectancy

The study sheds new light on why life
expectancy can be drastically reduced (ranging from 7.5 to 20 years) in
middle-aged persons who suffer from the three major chronic diseases, compared
to their peers without these conditions. The study was conducted by an
international, multidisciplinary team of physician-scientists, led by the
Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
such as cancer, Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
Study
Design
This was a prospective cohort study. A total
of 111,562 participants were recruited from two major studies:
- Nurses' Health Study: Conducted
between 1980-2014 (n=73,196)
- Health Professionals Follow-Up Study:
Conducted between 1986-2014 (n=38,366)
Questionnaires were used to collect
information from the participants on the following aspects:
Lifestyle
Factors
The following 5 low-risk lifestyle factors
were taken into account:
- Smoking Status: Information
on smoking status was self-reported by the
participants. The smoking status was categorized as:
- Never smokers
- Current
smokers
- Past smokers
- Current
smokers were further categorized as:
- Smoking 1-14
cigarettes/day
- Smoking 15-24
cigarettes/day
- Smoking ≥ 25
cigarettes/day
- Body Mass Index (BMI): For calculating BMI (weight in
kg/height in m2), the weight and height were
self-reported by the participants. The BMI was considered to be healthy if
it ranged between 18.5-24.9
- Physical Activity: Physical activity was assessed using a
validated questionnaire. The intensity of
physical activity, including brisk
walking, ranged between moderate and vigorous for a duration of ≥ 30
minutes/day
- Alcohol Intake: Alcoholic drinks that were taken into
consideration included red and white wine, beer, and spirits. Alcohol
consumption of the participants was considered to be moderate if:
- Men consumed
5-30 g/day
- Women consumed
5-15 g/day
- Quality of Diet: The diet
quality was assessed by the Alternate Healthy Eating Index (AHEI) Score. A
diet was considered to be healthy if it had an AHEI Score in
the top 40 percent of each cohor
Key
Findings of the Study
- Total
life expectancy at 50 years of age increased with the adoption
of an increasing number of low-risk lifestyle
factors. The life expectancy of the participants ranged between:
- Men:
31.3 to 39.4 years
- Women: 31.7
to 41.1 years
- Life
expectancy of the participants who were free from cancer, Type 2
diabetes , and cardiovascular disease at 50 years of age, were
as follows:
- Men
who adopted no low-risk lifestyle factors: 23.5 years
- Men
who adopted 4 or 5 low-risk lifestyle factors: 31.1 years
- Women
who adopted no low-risk lifestyle factors: 23.7 years
- Women
who adopted 4 or 5 low-risk lifestyle factors: 33.4 years
- The
following categories of participants accounted for the lowest proportion
(≤ 75%) of total life expectancy at 50 years of age:
- Men
who were heavy smokers: ≥ 15 cigarettes/day
- Obese
men and women: BMI ≥ 30
Expert
Comments & Policy Recommendations
The researchers indicated: "Our findings
suggest that promotion of a healthy lifestyle would help to reduce the
healthcare burdens through lowering the risk of developing multiple chronic
diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, and extending
disease-free life expectancy."
With reference to framing policies, they added: "Public policies for improving food and the
physical environment conducive to adopting a healthy diet and lifestyle, as well as relevant
policies and regulations (for example, smoking ban in public places or
trans-fat restrictions), are critical to improving life expectancy, especially
life expectancy free of major chronic diseases."
Concluding
Remarks
The researchers concluded: "Using data from
two large cohort studies, we observed that adherence to a low-risk lifestyle
was associated with a longer life expectancy at age 50 free of major chronic
diseases of approximately 7.6 years in men and 10 years in women compared with
participants with no low-risk lifestyle factors."
Reference :
- Healthy Lifestyle and Life Expectancy Free of Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, and Type 2 Diabetes: Prospective Cohort Study - (https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.l6669)
