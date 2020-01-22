Healthy Lifestyle Increases Life Expectancy

Highlights:

Leading a healthy lifestyle could prolong the lifespan of men and women

It could also reduce the chances of developing cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease

Life expectancy could increase by up to 8 years in men and 10 years in women

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle during middle-age is associated with a longer life expectancy that is free from major chronic diseases, such as cancer, Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, reports a new study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

