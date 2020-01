Maintaining a healthy lifestyle during middle-age is associated with a longer life expectancy that is free from major chronic diseases, such as cancer, Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, reports a new study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

Healthy Lifestyle Increases Life Expectancy

Objectives of the Study

‘Maintaining a healthy lifestyle in middle-aged men and women can increase life expectancy and reduce the risk of cancer, heart disease and diabetes.’

Study Design This was a prospective cohort study. A total of 111,562 participants were recruited from two major studies: Nurses' Health Study: Conducted between 1980-2014 (n=73,196)

Conducted between 1980-2014 (n=73,196) Health Professionals Follow-Up Study: Conducted between 1986-2014 (n=38,366) Questionnaires were used to collect information from the participants on the following aspects: Age

Ethnicity

Regular use of multivitamins and aspirin

Whether undergoing postmenopausal hormone replacement therapy

Family history of diabetes, cancer, or myocardial infarction Lifestyle Factors The following 5 low-risk lifestyle factors were taken into account: Smoking Status: Information on smoking status was self-reported by the participants. The smoking status was categorized as:

Information on smoking status was self-reported by the participants. The smoking status was categorized as: Never smokers



Current smokers



Past smokers

Current smokers were further categorized as:

Smoking 1-14 cigarettes/day



Smoking 15-24 cigarettes/day



Smoking ≥ 25 cigarettes/day

Body Mass Index (BMI): For calculating BMI (weight in kg/height in m 2 ), the weight and height were self-reported by the participants. The BMI was considered to be healthy if it ranged between 18.5-24.9

For calculating BMI (weight in kg/height in m ), the weight and height were self-reported by the participants. The BMI was considered to be healthy if it ranged between 18.5-24.9 Physical Activity: Physical activity was assessed using a validated questionnaire. The intensity of physical activity, including brisk walking, ranged between moderate and vigorous for a duration of ≥ 30 minutes/day

Physical activity was assessed using a validated questionnaire. The intensity of physical activity, including brisk walking, ranged between moderate and vigorous for a duration of ≥ 30 minutes/day Alcohol Intake: Alcoholic drinks that were taken into consideration included red and white wine, beer, and spirits. Alcohol consumption of the participants was considered to be moderate if:

Alcoholic drinks that were taken into consideration included red and white wine, beer, and spirits. Alcohol consumption of the participants was considered to be moderate if: Men consumed 5-30 g/day



Women consumed 5-15 g/day

Quality of Diet: The diet quality was assessed by the Alternate Healthy Eating Index (AHEI) Score. A diet was considered to be healthy if it had an AHEI Score in the top 40 percent of each cohor Key Findings of the Study Total life expectancy at 50 years of age increased with the adoption of an increasing number of low-risk lifestyle factors. The life expectancy of the participants ranged between:

Men: 31.3 to 39.4 years



Women: 31.7 to 41.1 years

Life expectancy of the participants who were free from cancer, Type 2 diabetes , and cardiovascular disease at 50 years of age, were as follows:

Men who adopted no low-risk lifestyle factors: 23.5 years



Men who adopted 4 or 5 low-risk lifestyle factors: 31.1 years



Women who adopted no low-risk lifestyle factors: 23.7 years



Women who adopted 4 or 5 low-risk lifestyle factors: 33.4 years

The following categories of participants accounted for the lowest proportion (≤ 75%) of total life expectancy at 50 years of age:

Men who were heavy smokers: ≥ 15 cigarettes/day



Obese men and women: BMI ≥ 30 Expert Comments & Policy Recommendations The researchers indicated: "Our findings suggest that promotion of a healthy lifestyle would help to reduce the healthcare burdens through lowering the risk of developing multiple chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, and extending disease-free life expectancy."



With reference to framing policies, they added: "Public policies for improving food and the physical environment conducive to adopting a healthy diet and lifestyle, as well as relevant policies and regulations (for example, smoking ban in public places or trans-fat restrictions), are critical to improving life expectancy, especially life expectancy free of major chronic diseases."

Concluding Remarks The researchers concluded: "Using data from two large cohort studies, we observed that adherence to a low-risk lifestyle was associated with a longer life expectancy at age 50 free of major chronic diseases of approximately 7.6 years in men and 10 years in women compared with participants with no low-risk lifestyle factors."



Reference :

Healthy Lifestyle and Life Expectancy Free of Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, and Type 2 Diabetes: Prospective Cohort Study - (https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.l6669)



The study sheds new light on why life expectancy can be drastically reduced (ranging from 7.5 to 20 years) in middle-aged persons who suffer from the three major chronic diseases, compared to their peers without these conditions. The study was conducted by an international, multidisciplinary team of physician-scientists, led by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.The primary objective of the study was to examine whether leading a healthy lifestyle during mid-life could prolong life expectancy and keep individuals free of chronic diseases such as cancer, Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.