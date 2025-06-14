Is Ozempic Ruining Your Smile? The Hidden Oral Side Effects of Weight Loss Drugs

Ozempic and Wegovy may help with weight loss, but can they harm your teeth and smile? Discover the hidden oral health side effects of these drugs.

Highlights: Weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy may also impact your face, mouth, and smile

Users report dry mouth, bad breath, and even tooth damage as side effects

Good oral hygiene and daily habits can lower risk and keep your smile safe

What is Ozempic Face?

Dry Mouth and Dehydration

Bad Breath and Bacteria Build-up

Tooth Damage from Vomiting

How to Protect Your Mouth While on Semaglutide

Drink plenty of water Stay hydrated throughout the day. Water helps with saliva production and keeps harmful bacteria under control.

Stay hydrated throughout the day. Water helps with saliva production and keeps harmful bacteria under control. Chew sugar-free gum This stimulates saliva flow and helps reduce dry mouth. Gum with xylitol or eucalyptus may also help freshen your breath.

This stimulates saliva flow and helps reduce dry mouth. Gum with xylitol or eucalyptus may also help freshen your breath. Practice good oral hygiene Brush your teeth twice daily, floss once, and use an alcohol-free mouthwash. If you vomit, rinse your mouth with water and wait before brushing.

Brush your teeth twice daily, floss once, and use an alcohol-free mouthwash. If you vomit, rinse your mouth with water and wait before brushing. Eat smaller meals This can help reduce nausea and vomiting, especially in women who may be more sensitive to digestive side effects.

This can help reduce nausea and vomiting, especially in women who may be more sensitive to digestive side effects. Try probiotics Eating probiotic-rich foods like yogurt or taking supplements may help balance bacteria in your mouth and gut, reducing bad breath.

Protect Your Smile as You Slim Down

