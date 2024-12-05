Semaglutide Surge: How It’s Changing Weight Loss and Disease Management

Over half of U.S. adults are eligible for semaglutide, raising concerns about accessibility and affordability as its use expands.

Highlights: Over 137 million U.S. adults qualify for semaglutide

Semaglutide shows promise for treating multiple conditions, beyond obesity and diabetes

The cost of semaglutide remains a significant barrier for many users

Semaglutide is the top-selling drug in 2023, but many patients struggle with its cost.

Opening Up Eligibility for Semaglutide

Health Benefits and Expanded Use of Semaglutide

Financial Impact and Concerns About Accessibility

