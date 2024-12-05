Semaglutide Surge: How It’s Changing Weight Loss and Disease Management

Over half of U.S. adults are eligible for semaglutide, raising concerns about accessibility and affordability as its use expands.
- Over 137 million U.S. adults qualify for semaglutide
- Semaglutide shows promise for treating multiple conditions, beyond obesity and diabetes
- The cost of semaglutide remains a significant barrier for many users
Opening Up Eligibility for SemaglutideIn the study, using national health data, 137 million of all adults in the United States are candidates for semaglutide with the majority for weight loss and diabetes. This comprises 26.8 million Medicare, 13.8 million Medicaid as well as 61.1 million commercially insured adults.
Health Benefits and Expanded Use of SemaglutideSemaglutide is the anti-diabetic and weight-reduction drug that has provided relief for symptoms of sleep apnea, certain kinds of heart disease, even halting the progression of chronic kidney disease. The greater the amount of data from the study, the higher the number of applications for use in the medicine, yet it is currently being tested for liver and renal ailments, substance use disorders, and dementia.
Financial Impact and Concerns About AccessibilitySemaglutide is one of the market leaders in total pharmaceutical expenditure in the United States by 2023. The growing demand for semaglutide therefore means that patients will eventually be priced out of the drug even as its uses expand beyond GLP-1 in the treatment of diabetes. The study also reflects that most patients have complained of high cost for the drug, and it also reveals that more than half of the users have great difficulty in being able to afford the medication regularly.
Increased availability of semaglutide is another way this medication may contribute to the better health of the public. This means that there is a need to spread the uptake, especially for the unserved communities.
