About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Why Aging Cells Lose Their Healing Ability

Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Dec 5 2024 3:16 PM

Discover how aging disrupts the harmony between immune and muscle stem cells, impairing tissue repair and regeneration, as revealed by a groundbreaking study in mice.

Why Aging Cells Lose Their Healing Ability
Highlights:
  • Immune cells in aging muscles lose their coordination, delaying tissue repair
  • Muscle stem cells stall, failing to regenerate effectively with age
  • Novel methods reveal how senescence disrupts cell interactions over time
Why Aging Cells Struggle to Heal: Insights from a New Study
During aging, the cells’ capability to replace the damaged tissues is compromised, especially in muscles. A study conducted at Cornell University helps to answer this question, and provides perhaps the best look so far, at why muscle cells age and lose their regenerative properties (1 Trusted Source
Transcriptomic analysis of skeletal muscle regeneration across mouse lifespan identifies altered stem cell states

Go to source).


Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Anti-ageing properties of black coffee makes this superfood a perfect morning ritual. But ideally have black coffee without milk and sugar and to get maximum benefit.
Advertisement

The Mystery of Aging Muscles

The study by Ben Cosgrove, associate professor of biomedical engineering, aimed to address a long-standing question in skeletal muscle biology: Whether the decrease in muscular regenerative capacity with aging is consequently the result of intrinsic alterations of muscle stem cells or whether age-related communication disruption with the stem cell niche plays a vital role.

Published in? Nature Aging, the research explored the intricacies of muscle regeneration using a mouse model.


Advertisement
Aging and Balance: How a Simple 30-Second Test Can Reveal Your Health
Aging and Balance: How a Simple 30-Second Test Can Reveal Your Health
A simple 30-second balance test on one leg may reveal key indicators of aging and overall health. Testing balance reflects strength, stability, and fall risk.

Knowledge about Aging

Scientists induced the muscles of young, senesced, and geriatric mice by employing a variant of snake venom toxin to compare cellular communication over six different time points on the injured muscles. The scientists divided the cell types into 29 subtypes, some of which included the immune cells and muscle stem cells studying how these cells change as people age.

Specific discovery included the fact that as muscles grow older, immune cells, which act as the main hub for the tissue repair process, lose their coordination. Its steps are not well-timed; they visit at the wrong time during the wound healing period. Moreover, the muscle stem cells, which normally undergo division during young ages, get quiescent as muscles progress in growth and age, further aggravating regeneration.


Advertisement
Selenium: An Anti-aging Micronutrient
Selenium: An Anti-aging Micronutrient
Explore the benefits of selenium, a vital micronutrient with antioxidant properties. Learn how it supports heart health, boosts immunity, and promotes longevity.

A New Method to Study Aging Cells

The research team developed a new method that defines cellular quiescence—the state in which cells are unable to proliferate.

“We came up with a transfer-learning-based approach,” said Lauren Walter, the first author of the work and a doctoral candidate in Cosgrove’s laboratory at the time. Using this approach, the team was able to obtain scores for senescence of cells using a particular set of genes and assess how it adapted to aging and response to injury.

This approach gave a more accurate view of how interactions between cell types contribute to senescence and how the latter could be targeted for treatments.

The results bear great implications to the development of drugs that target senescent cells, which may help to improve tissue repair and stem cell proliferation in aging populations. Understanding more about the immune cells and muscle stem cells in the body, more working out can be done to formulate treatment for the dis-coordinated repair mechanisms seen on tissues in older organisms.

Reference:
  1. Transcriptomic analysis of skeletal muscle regeneration across mouse lifespan identifies altered stem cell states - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s43587-024-00756-3)


Source-Medindia
Five Lifestyle Factors That Secretly Accelerate Aging
Five Lifestyle Factors That Secretly Accelerate Aging
Explore five surprising lifestyle factors that can accelerate aging, including social isolation, poor diet, and chronic stress, and learn how to mitigate their effects.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement