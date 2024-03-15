Semaglutide Cuts Kidney Disease Risk by 24% in Type 2 Diabetes

- Semaglutide, in the FLOW trial, significantly reduces kidney disease progression in type 2 diabetes patients by 24%
- Confirmatory secondary endpoints reinforce semaglutide's efficacy in mitigating cardiovascular events and all-cause mortality
- Novo Nordisk anticipates semaglutide to emerge as a premier treatment for individuals with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease
The FLOW Trial: Revealing Semaglutide's PotentialThe FLOW trial, a randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled endeavor (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03819153), delved into the effects of semaglutide 1mg, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, as an adjunct to standard care in impacting kidney outcomes. This trial enrolled 3533 participants diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD), based on specific criteria related to estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR). The major efficacy endpoint of the study was the time to the first occurrence of a composite primary endpoint event, encompassing various markers indicative of kidney disease progression and mortality due to kidney or cardiovascular issues. Notably, semaglutide 1mg emerged as a potent mitigator, reducing the risk of kidney disease progression, cardiovascular events, and kidney-related mortality. This reduction in risk was attributed to both the CKD and cardiovascular components of the composite endpoint.
Confirmatory Secondary Endpoints: Strengthening the Case for SemaglutideIn addition to the primary efficacy outcome, semaglutide showcased superiority over placebo in several confirmatory secondary endpoints. These included the annual rate of change in eGFR, the time to occurrence of major adverse cardiovascular events (nonfatal myocardial infarction, nonfatal stroke, cardiovascular death), and the time to all-cause death. Such comprehensive efficacy across secondary endpoints bolsters the case for semaglutide as a multifaceted therapeutic option for patients grappling with type 2 diabetes and CKD.
The FLOW trial heralds a significant milestone in the realm of diabetes management and nephrology, revealing semaglutide's remarkable potential in curbing the progression of kidney disease in patients with type 2 diabetes. As additional findings from the trial are slated for presentation at scientific meetings this year and regulatory approval for label expansion of Ozempic (semaglutide) looms on the horizon in 2024, the clinical landscape stands poised for transformative advancements in the management of this complex interplay between diabetes and renal health.
