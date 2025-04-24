About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
The Truth About 'Ozempic Feet' and Rapid Weight Loss
Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 24 2025 2:17 PM

Rapid weight loss from Ozempic may lead to foot fat loss, pain, and posture issues.

Highlights:
  • Rapid fat loss in the feet can cause sagging, wrinkling, and pain
  • 'Ozempic feet' may lead to discomfort, visible veins, and altered posture
  • Often underdiagnosed, this condition may go unnoticed or misattributed
Semaglutide injections like Ozempic have taken the world by storm—praised for their blood sugar-regulating powers and unintended weight loss effects. But while headlines focus on shrinking waistlines and “Ozempic face,” another lesser-known side effect is quietly making waves: Ozempic feet (1 Trusted Source
GLP-1 diabetes and weight-loss drug side effects: "Ozempic face" and more

Go to source).

Ozempic (Semaglutide): A Diabetes Drug Gaining Popularity for Weight Loss
Ozempic (Semaglutide): A Diabetes Drug Gaining Popularity for Weight Loss
Are you wondering if it is safe to take Ozempic? This is your guide to know all about it.
A Shrinking Sole: What the Experts Are Seeing

Recent reports highlight a growing number of Ozempic users experiencing changes in their foot appearance and comfort due to rapid weight loss. A significant reduction in body fat can lead to sagging, wrinkling, and even the development of excess skin around the feet. In extreme cases, especially among individuals who were previously overweight, this may result in folds forming in the skin.

While the face often draws attention when weight loss is dramatic—hence the term “Ozempic face”—the feet are now being noticed as a similarly affected area, leading some users to experience pain, discomfort, and even changes in shoe size.


Why Does It Happen?

Ozempic, though primarily used to manage type 2 diabetes, is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that helps regulate blood sugar and suppress appetite. This appetite reduction has led many users to shed pounds rapidly—whether or not weight loss was their goal.

But rapid fat loss doesn’t just affect the face or torso. The fat pads on the soles of our feet act as natural cushions, and when that fat diminishes:
  • Feet may lose their usual taut and smooth appearance
  • Pain or burning sensations can develop while walking or standing
  • Veins and tendons may become more prominent, giving the feet an aged look
  • Posture and gait may be affected, leading to secondary joint discomfort
Rapid Fat Loss

Is This Side Effect Common?

While “Ozempic feet” isn’t officially listed as a side effect on the medication’s website, medical professionals believe it may be underdiagnosed. The reason? Feet are rarely the first thing people notice—unlike the face or neck, which often take center stage in social settings or selfies.

Additionally, users themselves might not immediately link foot discomfort with their medication. But doctors advise otherwise: if you’re using Ozempic (or its sister drug Wegovy) and notice pain, numbness, rashes, or swelling in your feet, seek medical advice.


More Than Just Cosmetic

While some may shrug off “Ozempic feet” as a vanity concern, it can have real functional consequences. From painful walking to posture misalignment, the feet play a central role in mobility—and when they're affected, your entire quality of life can take a hit.

For individuals considering or currently using Ozempic, especially for weight management, it’s essential to take a holistic view of the potential changes your body may undergo—not just the ones in the mirror.

Don't let silent side effects steal your stride—listen to your body, act early, and walk confidently toward better health.

Reference:
  1. GLP-1 diabetes and weight-loss drug side effects: "Ozempic face" and more - (https://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/glp-1-diabetes-and-weight-loss-drug-side-effects-ozempic-face-and-more)

Source-Medindia


