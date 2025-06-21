Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Leena M. (2025, June 21). Why Does Semaglutide (Ozempic and Wegovy) Make My Burger Taste Like Barn? . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 21, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-does-semaglutide-ozempic-and-wegovy-make-my-burger-taste-like-barn-220199-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Leena M. "Why Does Semaglutide (Ozempic and Wegovy) Make My Burger Taste Like Barn?". Medindia. Jun 21, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-does-semaglutide-ozempic-and-wegovy-make-my-burger-taste-like-barn-220199-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Leena M. "Why Does Semaglutide (Ozempic and Wegovy) Make My Burger Taste Like Barn?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-does-semaglutide-ozempic-and-wegovy-make-my-burger-taste-like-barn-220199-1.htm. (accessed Jun 21, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Leena M. 2025. Why Does Semaglutide (Ozempic and Wegovy) Make My Burger Taste Like Barn?. Medindia, viewed Jun 21, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-does-semaglutide-ozempic-and-wegovy-make-my-burger-taste-like-barn-220199-1.htm.