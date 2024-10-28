Type 1 Diabetes: New Treatments Offer Hope for a Cure

What are the latest advancements in type 1 diabetes treatment? Breakthroughs like Donislecel and Teplizumab offer hope for better management and possible cures!

Highlights: Type 1 diabetes is a lifelong condition, but with proper care, it can be managed effectively

Innovations like Donislecel and Teplizumab show promise in improving life quality and delaying diabetes progression

Regular monitoring and advanced technologies like CGMs have made type 1 diabetes management easier but also more expensive

Type 1 diabetes in India: Overall insights



What is Type 1 Diabetes?

Symptoms of Type 1 Diabetes

Complications of Type 1 Diabetes

Management of Type 1 Diabetes

Breakthrough Medicines For Type 1 Diabetes

Donislecel:

Donislecel-the first approved pancreatic islet cell therapy medication for type 1 diabetes: a letter to the editor



Teplizumab:

Teplizumab: A Disease-Modifying Therapy for Type 1 Diabetes That Preserves β-Cell Function



