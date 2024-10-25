Brahmi Herbal Tea For Stress Relief

Explore Brahmi tea, a powerful herbal infusion cherished in Ayurvedic medicine for reducing stress, enhancing brain function, and promoting overall wellness.
- Brahmi is a creeping herb found in wetlands
- Brahmi is known as brain tonic due to its effect on brain function
- It is also used in treating ADHD patients due to its calming effect
What is Brahmi?Brahmi is a creeping herb found in muddy wetlands. The leaves are slightly succulent and thick with pale blue, white or pink flowers. It is also called water hyssop, thyme-leafed gratiola, herb of grace and indian pennywort (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Brahmi
Go to source).
Brahmi leaves reduces stress and anxiety along with improving brain function. Earl Mindell’s ‘The memory bible’ has mentioned brahmi as brain tonic!
Brahmi tastes like soap or detergent at first with strong and bitter taste that causes burning sensation in throat. It has a cooling effect and gives a slight sweetness after eating.
Which is Real Brahmi?The confusion of which is the real brahmi arises as many herbs are called brahmi. The herbs which are referred to as brahmi are Centella asiatica, Bacopa monnieri, and Hydrocotyle varieties (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Which is the real Brahmi?
Go to source).
However, the most commonly referred plant as Brahmi is Bacopa monnieri, which is also known as water hyssop or herb of grace.
Brahmi available in Kerala or in western indian states is always Bacopa monnieri. All other states consider Centella asiatica as Brahmi.
Health Benefits of BrahmiAncient sages used brahmi as a mind rejuvenator for thousands of years. Even now, brahmi is used to increase focus during deep meditation. It is also an adaptogen that can help the body and mind to adapt to challenging situations (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
10 Important Benefits of Brahmi and How to Use it
Go to source).
It also has many health benefits for the body and mind.
When Brahmi is consumed as tea, it offers several health benefits due to its medicinal properties. They are as follows:
Improved brain function
Brahmi is known as brain tonic for all age people. Ageing cannot be controlled but its degenerative effects can be delayed with brahmi use. It is used in treating neurodegenerative diseases like
It is known that brahmi reduces oxidative stress and establishes new neuronal connections in brain. In kids, it is known to increase focus, memory and alertness which is needed for their growth.
Reduces Internal Swelling
The anti-inflammatory properties of brahmi prevent the release of enzymes and cytokines that cause swelling. It is also known to reduce systemic swelling of brain.
It is been used to treat various inflammatory disorders for ages. It reduces swelling, pain and other symptoms of respiratory discomfort. It also improves the functioning of respiratory system. Brahmi oil eases the pain in joints.
Manages the Symptoms of ADHD
Attention-deficit/ hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurological condition characterized by hyperactivity and lack of attention. Impulsive behavior and restlessness are common in ADHD individuals that may affect their ability to socialize with others.
Its calming effect helps people with ADHD to calm their mind and reduce hyperactivity. This can also help them to focus their energy on some productive and useful activity. Using brahmi can improve attention and cognitive skills in people with ADHD.
Improves Sleep Quality
Many people suffer from insomnia due to stress, lack of physical activity, and poor diet. Brahmi, with its soothing effect, reduces overactive mind to promote sleep. It is also used in the treatment of sleep disorders.
Management of Stress and Anxiety Level
Consuming 2-3 leaves of brahmi at a time can relieve stress and anxiety. Cortisol levels (stress hormone) can be reduced by consuming brahmi leaves. It has a sedative quality that can improve overall mood and sleep quality.
Good for Skin and Skin Conditions
- Brahmi rich in antioxidants helps to neutralize the free radicals that cause premature aging and it reduces fine lines, wrinkles and age spots.
- It also promotes cell regeneration which helps in healing minor wounds and scars.
- With its anti-inflammatory property it helps in treating skin disorders like eczema, psoriasis or acne.
- Cooling effect of brahmi helps to soothe irritation of skin in cases of sunburn and rashes.
- Brahmi with its anti-bacterial property helps to prevent acne resulting in clear skin.
For Hair Growth
Brahmi is good for hair growth. It strengthens hair roots, delays greying of hair and split ends. Brahmi with its antioxidant effect revitalizes the scalp and promotes hair growth. It is used to treat dry scalp and prevent dandruff.
Other Health Benefits
- It helps in managing blood pressure. It improves the utilization of nitric acid, helps in constriction and dilation of blood vessels and helps in maintaining normal blood pressure.
- It helps in managing blood sugar levels. It can be used to treat diabetic patients. It may help in hypoglycemic (low sugar) conditions.
- Regular intake of brahmi can improve gastrointestinal conditions like ulcers and irritable bowel syndrome.
- It also strengthens the immune system. Regular intake improves immune responses against bacteria and viruses.
- It helps to detox toxins from the body. Anti-oxidant effect of brahmi helps to protect liver, kidney and other organs from oxidative stress due to free radicals.
Who Should Avoid Consuming Brahmi Tea?Brahmi is a herb that treats many health conditions but it can have some adverse effects. Some people must avoid consuming brahmi, so before starting to consume brahmi it is important to consult a health care professional to avoid any allergic or adverse reaction.
Avoid taking brahmi in the following conditions:
- Existing condition like thyroid, heart or autoimmune diseases
- Pregnant and breastfeeding women
- Allergic to any substances
- Taking blood thinners like warfarin
