Cytisine: New Plant-Based Pill to Help You Quit Smoking

Highlights: Cytisine is a low-cost, effective stop-smoking drug used since the 1960s

It more than doubles the chances of quitting smoking compared to a placebo

Available on prescription in the UK, it offers a new, affordable option for smokers

Can a Medicine Help to Quit Smoking?



‘New year, new you! Cytisine, an affordable stop-smoking drug, is now available in the UK and doubles your chances of quitting for good. #quitsmoking #cytisine #medindia’

Is Cytisine Safe to Use?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Evaluation of the effectiveness of cytisine for the treatment of smoking cessation: A systematic review and meta‐analysis (De Santi, Omar & Orellana, Marcelo & Niro, Cecilia & Greco, Vanina. (2023). Evaluation of the effectiveness of cytisine for the treatment of smoking cessation: A systematic review and meta‐analysis. Addiction. 119. 10.1111/add.16399. ) Evidence Status Report: Cytisine for smoking cessation and reduction of nicotine cravings in smokers who are willing to stop smoking (https://awttc.nhs.wales/files/appraisals-asar-far/evidence-summary-report-cytisine-3708/#:~:text=Evidence%20Status%20Report%3A%20Cytisine%20for,are%20willing%20to%20stop%20smoking.&text=Licensed%20in%20the%20UK%20by,the%20UK%20in%20January%202024.)

Thousands of Britain's 5.3 million smokers will try to stop smoking after making it one of their New Year's resolutions. While research has shown that it is one of the most difficult resolutions to follow, a recent study indicates that a medicine could help change that - and it is accessible in the UK.Cytisine, a low-cost generic stop-smoking medication that relieves withdrawal symptoms, has been used in Central and Eastern Europe since the 1960s. A study conducted by experts in Argentina discovered that the plant-based substance was more than twice as effective as a placebo and may be more beneficial than nicotine replacement treatment.It comes as the NHS Smokefree campaign invites England's 5.3 million smokers to try to quit in January to improve their health and minimize the possibility of young people smoking.The findings published in thejournal aggregated the data of eight randomised controlled trials comparing cytisine to placebo, involving approximately 6,000 participants. Of the 5,922 patients, 2,996 received cytisine and these people exhibited a higher chance of smoking cessation (1).While some may be concerned about the drug's effects, experts concluded that cytisine has a "benign safety profile" with "no evidence of serious safety concerns".Gastrointestinal problems and sleep difficulties were the most commonly reported non-serious side events in clinical trials.According to theJournal, the drug was licensed for use in 2019 and will be available in the UK as a prescription-only pharmaceutical starting this month (2). The NHS will charge £115 for one box of 100 tablets to be taken over 25 days, with patients responsible for the regular prescription expenses.According to Consilient Health, the report is an impartial meta-analysis of several studies with various Cytisine dosages. A spokeswoman stated, "Some of these doses differ from the UK-licensed Cytisine, which will be available via prescription in the UK. This distinction is critical to avoiding potential misinterpretation of Cytisine in the UK."Lead author Dr. Omar De Santi of Centrol Nacional de Intoxicaciones (CNI) stated, "Our study adds to the evidence that cytisine is an effective and inexpensive stop-smoking aid.""It could be extremely beneficial in reducing smoking in Lami countries, where cost-effective smoking cessation medications are desperately needed.Source-Medindia