Medindia
Medindia

Cytisine: New Plant-Based Pill to Help You Quit Smoking

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Oct 24 2024 6:40 PM

Cytisine: New Plant-Based Pill to Help You Quit Smoking
Highlights:
  • Cytisine is a low-cost, effective stop-smoking drug used since the 1960s
  • It more than doubles the chances of quitting smoking compared to a placebo
  • Available on prescription in the UK, it offers a new, affordable option for smokers
Thousands of Britain's 5.3 million smokers will try to stop smoking after making it one of their New Year's resolutions. While research has shown that it is one of the most difficult resolutions to follow, a recent study indicates that a medicine could help change that - and it is accessible in the UK.

Can a Medicine Help to Quit Smoking?

Cytisine, a low-cost generic stop-smoking medication that relieves withdrawal symptoms, has been used in Central and Eastern Europe since the 1960s. A study conducted by experts in Argentina discovered that the plant-based substance was more than twice as effective as a placebo and may be more beneficial than nicotine replacement treatment.

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking
Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking
Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.
It comes as the NHS Smokefree campaign invites England's 5.3 million smokers to try to quit in January to improve their health and minimize the possibility of young people smoking.

The findings published in the Addiction journal aggregated the data of eight randomised controlled trials comparing cytisine to placebo, involving approximately 6,000 participants. Of the 5,922 patients, 2,996 received cytisine and these people exhibited a higher chance of smoking cessation (1).

Is Cytisine Safe to Use?

While some may be concerned about the drug's effects, experts concluded that cytisine has a "benign safety profile" with "no evidence of serious safety concerns".

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer
Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer
Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.
Gastrointestinal problems and sleep difficulties were the most commonly reported non-serious side events in clinical trials.

According to the Pharmaceutical Journal, the drug was licensed for use in 2019 and will be available in the UK as a prescription-only pharmaceutical starting this month (2). The NHS will charge £115 for one box of 100 tablets to be taken over 25 days, with patients responsible for the regular prescription expenses.

Health Hazards of Smoking
Health Hazards of Smoking
Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.
According to Consilient Health, the report is an impartial meta-analysis of several studies with various Cytisine dosages. A spokeswoman stated, "Some of these doses differ from the UK-licensed Cytisine, which will be available via prescription in the UK. This distinction is critical to avoiding potential misinterpretation of Cytisine in the UK."

Lead author Dr. Omar De Santi of Centrol Nacional de Intoxicaciones (CNI) stated, "Our study adds to the evidence that cytisine is an effective and inexpensive stop-smoking aid."

Smoking among Women
Smoking among Women
Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.
"It could be extremely beneficial in reducing smoking in Lami countries, where cost-effective smoking cessation medications are desperately needed.

References:
  1. Evaluation of the effectiveness of cytisine for the treatment of smoking cessation: A systematic review and meta‐analysis (De Santi, Omar & Orellana, Marcelo & Niro, Cecilia & Greco, Vanina. (2023). Evaluation of the effectiveness of cytisine for the treatment of smoking cessation: A systematic review and meta‐analysis. Addiction. 119. 10.1111/add.16399. )
  2. Evidence Status Report: Cytisine for smoking cessation and reduction of nicotine cravings in smokers who are willing to stop smoking (https://awttc.nhs.wales/files/appraisals-asar-far/evidence-summary-report-cytisine-3708/#:~:text=Evidence%20Status%20Report%3A%20Cytisine%20for,are%20willing%20to%20stop%20smoking.&text=Licensed%20in%20the%20UK%20by,the%20UK%20in%20January%202024.)


Source-Medindia


