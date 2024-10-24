Cytisine: New Plant-Based Pill to Help You Quit Smoking

- Cytisine is a low-cost, effective stop-smoking drug used since the 1960s
- It more than doubles the chances of quitting smoking compared to a placebo
- Available on prescription in the UK, it offers a new, affordable option for smokers
Can a Medicine Help to Quit Smoking?Cytisine, a low-cost generic stop-smoking medication that relieves withdrawal symptoms, has been used in Central and Eastern Europe since the 1960s. A study conducted by experts in Argentina discovered that the plant-based substance was more than twice as effective as a placebo and may be more beneficial than nicotine replacement treatment.
The findings published in the Addiction journal aggregated the data of eight randomised controlled trials comparing cytisine to placebo, involving approximately 6,000 participants. Of the 5,922 patients, 2,996 received cytisine and these people exhibited a higher chance of smoking cessation (1).
Is Cytisine Safe to Use?While some may be concerned about the drug's effects, experts concluded that cytisine has a "benign safety profile" with "no evidence of serious safety concerns".
Gastrointestinal problems and sleep difficulties were the most commonly reported non-serious side events in clinical trials.
According to the Pharmaceutical Journal, the drug was licensed for use in 2019 and will be available in the UK as a prescription-only pharmaceutical starting this month (2). The NHS will charge £115 for one box of 100 tablets to be taken over 25 days, with patients responsible for the regular prescription expenses.
Lead author Dr. Omar De Santi of Centrol Nacional de Intoxicaciones (CNI) stated, "Our study adds to the evidence that cytisine is an effective and inexpensive stop-smoking aid."
References:
- Evaluation of the effectiveness of cytisine for the treatment of smoking cessation: A systematic review and meta‐analysis (De Santi, Omar & Orellana, Marcelo & Niro, Cecilia & Greco, Vanina. (2023). Evaluation of the effectiveness of cytisine for the treatment of smoking cessation: A systematic review and meta‐analysis. Addiction. 119. 10.1111/add.16399. )
- Evidence Status Report: Cytisine for smoking cessation and reduction of nicotine cravings in smokers who are willing to stop smoking (https://awttc.nhs.wales/files/appraisals-asar-far/evidence-summary-report-cytisine-3708/#:~:text=Evidence%20Status%20Report%3A%20Cytisine%20for,are%20willing%20to%20stop%20smoking.&text=Licensed%20in%20the%20UK%20by,the%20UK%20in%20January%202024.)
Source-Medindia