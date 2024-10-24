Frequent Handwashing: The Hidden Risks for Your Skin

Highlights: Excessive handwashing strips the skin of its natural oils, causing dryness and rashes

Fragrances, preservatives, and high alcohol content in soaps can trigger skin reactions

Nurses and frequent hand washers are more prone to irritant contact dermatitis



Frequent Handwashing Can Cause Skin Rashes

Substances that Cause Skin Reactions

Nurses are More Prone to Irritant Contact Dermatitis

Handwashing Techniques to Prevent/Reduce Skin Rashes

Common Symptoms of a Rash Due to Excessive Handwashing

Persistent redness

Dryness and flaking

Formation of tiny pimples or blisters on the skin

Frequent handwashing has various advantages, including minimizing germ spread and lowering the risk of respiratory and stomach diseases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, handwashing, combined with mask use and social separation, was a highly recommended prophylactic practice. Even after the epidemic, it is still a common practice to maintain overall hygiene and protect health. However, our expert cautions against overwashing your hands to the point that it causes skin rashes (1). Here's what you should know.Dr. Shireen Furtado, Senior Consultant, Medical and Cosmetic Dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, told the OnlyMyHealth team that excessive handwashing could have a negative impact on your skin health, often resulting in dryness and irritation."When you wash your hands frequently, the water and soap might remove natural oils from your skin, which are necessary to keep it moisturised and protected. This can decrease your skin's barrier, making it more susceptible to environmental irritants and allergies. As a result, you may experience rashes, redness, and even dermatitis," he says.He lists a few chemicals, adding that scents, preservatives, and certain alcohols can trigger allergic responses or sensitivities in certain people.Synthetic perfumes, which are commonly employed to boost aroma, can be especially irritating and cause contact dermatitis in those with sensitive skin. Preservatives such as parabens and formaldehyde-releasing compounds are routinely used to lengthen shelf life, but they can also cause severe skin reactions. While high alcohol concentrations are excellent in killing germs, they can also deplete the skin's natural oils, causing dryness and irritation.Irritant contact dermatitis is especially common among nurses due to the repeated use of hand hygiene products, notably soaps and other detergents (2). The incidence ranges from 25-55%, with up to 85% having a history of skin problems.Specific handwashing techniques can significantly reduce the occurrence of skin discomfort. According to Dr. Furtado, it is critical to experiment with different procedures, such as using lukewarm water instead of hot or cold, using mild, fragrance-free soaps, and drying properly. All of these approaches can help you wash your hands more gently.Furthermore, the frequency and length of handwashing with water and soap might have a substantial impact on skin health. As a result, it is critical to thoroughly investigate these issues in order to develop best practices that prioritise both hygiene and skin health.Furthermore, if these symptoms are accompanied by substantial discomfort or swelling, or if the rash does not improve after discontinuing handwashing or using moisturizers, it is recommended that you visit a healthcare expert.Dr. Furtado adds that timely medical intervention can help prevent further issues and provide appropriate treatment options customized to the skin's individual state.Source-Medindia