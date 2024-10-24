Frequent Handwashing: The Hidden Risks for Your Skin

- Excessive handwashing strips the skin of its natural oils, causing dryness and rashes
- Fragrances, preservatives, and high alcohol content in soaps can trigger skin reactions
- Nurses and frequent hand washers are more prone to irritant contact dermatitis
Frequent Handwashing Can Cause Skin Rashes"When you wash your hands frequently, the water and soap might remove natural oils from your skin, which are necessary to keep it moisturised and protected. This can decrease your skin's barrier, making it more susceptible to environmental irritants and allergies. As a result, you may experience rashes, redness, and even dermatitis," he says.
Substances that Cause Skin ReactionsHe lists a few chemicals, adding that scents, preservatives, and certain alcohols can trigger allergic responses or sensitivities in certain people.
Synthetic perfumes, which are commonly employed to boost aroma, can be especially irritating and cause contact dermatitis in those with sensitive skin. Preservatives such as parabens and formaldehyde-releasing compounds are routinely used to lengthen shelf life, but they can also cause severe skin reactions. While high alcohol concentrations are excellent in killing germs, they can also deplete the skin's natural oils, causing dryness and irritation.
Nurses are More Prone to Irritant Contact DermatitisIrritant contact dermatitis is especially common among nurses due to the repeated use of hand hygiene products, notably soaps and other detergents (2). The incidence ranges from 25-55%, with up to 85% having a history of skin problems.
Handwashing Techniques to Prevent/Reduce Skin RashesSpecific handwashing techniques can significantly reduce the occurrence of skin discomfort. According to Dr. Furtado, it is critical to experiment with different procedures, such as using lukewarm water instead of hot or cold, using mild, fragrance-free soaps, and drying properly. All of these approaches can help you wash your hands more gently.
Furthermore, the frequency and length of handwashing with water and soap might have a substantial impact on skin health. As a result, it is critical to thoroughly investigate these issues in order to develop best practices that prioritise both hygiene and skin health.
Common Symptoms of a Rash Due to Excessive Handwashing
- Persistent redness
- Dryness and flaking
- Formation of tiny pimples or blisters on the skin
Furthermore, if these symptoms are accompanied by substantial discomfort or swelling, or if the rash does not improve after discontinuing handwashing or using moisturizers, it is recommended that you visit a healthcare expert.
Dr. Furtado adds that timely medical intervention can help prevent further issues and provide appropriate treatment options customized to the skin's individual state.
References:
Source-Medindia