Global Handwashing Day: “Why are Clean Hands Still Important?”

- Handwashing prevents the spread of germs and infections
- Global Handwashing Day promotes awareness and action for better hygiene practices
- Clean hands are vital for personal and public health, especially in schools and hospitals
Why are clean hands still important?
Go to source). Global Handwashing Day was launched in 2008, the concept was created by the Global Handwashing Partnership (GHP) which is an association of Non-Governmental Organizations. The campaign was meant to promote proper hand washing habits and bring awareness on this aspect of hygiene more to school children worldwide.
Significance of Global Handwashing DayHand washing eliminates infection causing germs, bacteria and viruses from spreading in the society. Personal hygiene is one of the best protective measures against diseases in hospitals, schools or any other public places. However, to this date, some citizens in the global community only get to use water that is not safe for washing and no soap at all.
This day encourages governments, organizations, schools, and even individuals to come up with innovative programs and campaigns that would promote practice of hand washing at key times such as before meals or right after using the toilet, or after coughing or sneezing.
Importance of Handwashing in 2024
Personal cleanliness is as important now as it was before the epidemic. Adequate hand washing can minimize the incidence of acute respiratory infections by 16% and diarrhea by 23-40%.
Handwashing is a low-cost but extremely efficient prevention method for the flu, common cold, and other viral and bacterial infections in the post-COVID-19 age. It is the job of everyone to prevent the spread of sickness in the workplace, schools and at home and all one has to do is take a simple step – Wash Your Hands.
How to Wash Your Hands ProperlyProper hand washing technique is five simple steps:
- Wash your hands with warm or cold clean tap water.
- Use soap to wash the hands covering all the surfaces of hands.
- Rub hands together for at least 20 seconds, and make sure that you clean the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your fingernails.
- Then rinse both of your hands with clean running water.
- Lastly, dry the hands using a clean towel or by air dry.
