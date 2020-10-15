Handwashing Prevents COVID-19 and Other Diseases

Global Handwashing Day observed on October 15th every year aims to raise awareness and highlight the importance of handwashing to prevent diseases. The theme for the year 2020 is 'Hand Hygiene for All'.



Ten months into the pandemic, handwashing with soap remains one of our best defenses against the virus, along with other public health measures such as maintaining physical distance, avoiding crowded places, practicing cough etiquette and wearing a mask wherever recommended.

‘On this Global Handwashing Day, we must remind ourselves of the basics handwashing to keep ourselves safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.’





With COVID-19 transmission mainly spreading between people through direct, indirect or close contact with infected people via mouth and nose secretions, washing hands with soap and running water is of critical importance.



To stop the spread of COVID-19, along with other COVID appropriate behaviors, the practice of handwashing at regular intervals is a must, after coughing or sneezing, when caring for the sick, after using the toilet, before eating, while preparing food and after handling animals or animal waste.



Handwashing after touching common surfaces such as doorknobs or handles, or after one comes back home from visiting a public place will keep ourselves and others around us safe.



"Promoting hand hygiene at all levels of health care is also critical. Hand hygiene, a very simple action, is well accepted to be one of the primary modes of reducing health care-associated infection and of enhancing patient safety," the Regional Director said.



The pandemic is still among us and it is far from over. We must remind ourselves of the basics that we as individuals can do to keep ourselves safe, she said.



This year's Global Handwashing Day theme is 'Hand Hygiene for All' and calls for all of society to achieve universal hand hygiene. To beat the virus today and ensure better health outcomes beyond the pandemic, handwashing with soap must be a priority now and in the future.







"Handwashing has always been one of the most effective ways of keeping diseases at bay. It is a simple act that pays in dividends when it comes to keeping ourselves healthy and safe. Handwashing is also one of the key cornerstones of COVID-19 prevention," said Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region.