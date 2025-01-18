Do Diabetic Drug Heal Chronic Skin Ulcers in Werner Syndrome

Painful skin ulcers affect 67.5% of Werner Syndrome patients. These sores cause severe pain, limit daily activities and may lead to amputation.
- Werner Syndrome is a rare genetic condition where individuals experience signs of aging much earlier than usual
- Painful open sores known as skin ulcers affect approximately 67.5% of individuals with Werner Syndrome
- Pioglitazone, a medication used to treat diabetes, has been shown to lower the risk of skin ulcers
Less frequent skin ulcers among patients with Werner syndrome treated with pioglitazone: findings from the Japanese Werner Syndrome Registry
Go to source). Over time, they develop more serious age-related health problems, such as heart disease and cancer, and, until recently, the average life expectancy for Wener syndrome patients was in their 40s. However, with advances in treatment, life expectancy has increased, and many individuals with Wener syndrome now live into their 50s or 60s.
Pioglitazone, a diabetes medication, shows promise in preventing skin ulcers in Werner Syndrome. It reduces inflammation and boosts wound healing by activating PPARγ proteins. #ulcers #woundhealing #medindia’
Skin Ulcers in Wener syndromeA common and painful issue for people with Werner Syndrome is the development of skin ulcers. Painful open sores known as skin ulcers affect approximately 67.5% of individuals with Werner Syndrome.
These ulcers can become severe, sometimes leading to the need for amputation. The ulcers are difficult to treat often causing persistent pain and limiting daily activities, which significantly diminishes the quality of life.
Despite progress in understanding Werner Syndrome, effective treatment for preventing and healing skin ulcers remains a major challenge. These ulcers likely result from a combination of poor blood circulation and subcutaneous fat loss.
Factors Contributing to Skin Ulcers in Werner SyndromeThe development of skin ulcers in individuals with Werner Syndrome can be influenced by various factors. Key risk factors identified include older age, high blood pressure, and the use of pioglitazone. These factors contribute to the increased likelihood of skin ulcers in Wener syndrome patients.
Older Age and High Blood Pressure
Older individuals with Wener syndrome, particularly those with high systolic blood pressure (SBP), are more prone to developing skin ulcers. As individuals age, blood circulation to extremities such as the feet and legs diminishes, causing the skin to become more fragile and susceptible to injury. High blood pressure further exacerbates this condition by damaging blood vessels, impairing the healing process of wounds and increasing the likelihood of ulcer formation.
Role of Pioglitazone
Pioglitazone, a medication used to treat diabetes, has been shown to lower the risk of skin ulcers in Wener syndrome patients. In addition to its role in improving insulin sensitivity, pioglitazone possesses anti-inflammatory properties that may help prevent the formation of ulcers.
The medication activates proteins known as PPARγ, which are involved in reducing inflammation and promoting tissue repair at wound sites. Pioglitazone reduces inflammation at the site of a wound and faster healing of skin and tissue.
Other Factors for Ulcer Formation
Although diabetes and peripheral artery disease (PAD) showed no significant differences between patients with and without skin ulcers, fat distribution and inflammation are key factors. Werner Syndrome patients often accumulate visceral fat (fat around organs) while losing fat in their extremities, weakening the skin’s resilience. Elevated tissue inflammation further increases the risk of ulcer formation.
Werner syndrome is difficult to manage particularly treating the painful and persistent skin ulcers that diminish the quality of life. Pioglitazone has the potential to reduce inflammation and improve wound healing, which can be a possible treatment to reduce ulcers.
Reference:
- Less frequent skin ulcers among patients with Werner syndrome treated with pioglitazone: findings from the Japanese Werner Syndrome Registry - (https://www.aging-us.com/article/206161/text)
Source-Medindia