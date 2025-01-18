Targeted Drug Delivery in Artificial Cells Using DNA Nanorobots

DNA nanotechnology enables synthetic cells to improve drug delivery through programmable channels, offering new possibilities in medical research.
- DNA nanorobots control artificial cell membranes, mimicking living cell functions
- It creates transport channels in synthetic cells to enhance drug delivery
- Synthetic cells can replicate living cells' behavior, offering new medical treatment possibilities
DNA nanorobots that can alter artificial cells offer a new tool for synthetic biology
The transport channels can enhance the movement of large molecules like therapeutic proteins or enzymes across the cell membrane.
How DNA Nanorobots Are Transforming Synthetic Cell DesignProf. Laura Na Liu, a researcher from the University of Stuttgart and the Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research has developed an innovative method to control the shape and permeability of artificial cell membranes, simplified models used to study biological membranes.
The research published in Nature Materials, shows the significant importance of DNA nanotechnology. The study highlights the use of signal-dependent DNA nanorobots influencing the shape and functionality of synthetic cells.
The study focused on giant unilamellar vesicles (GUVs), cell-sized structures mimicking living cells. Using DNA nanorobots, researchers modified the shape and functionality of these synthetic cells.
Creating Channels for Targeted Drug DeliveryThese channels, formed by The DNA nanorobots created synthetic channels on the artificial cell membranes allowing large molecules like therapeutic proteins to pass through. The opened channels can also be closed when needed to control what enters and exits the cells.
DNA nanorobots can also facilitate the transportation of therapeutic proteins or enzymes to their targets in the living cell. It shows promise in the administration of drugs and other therapeutic interventions.
This mechanism was developed using DNA origami, a technique where DNA strands are folded into specific shapes to create reconfigurable nanorobots. These nanorobots can mimic certain cellular processes, offering new possibilities for drug delivery.
Synthetic Cells in Medical Research and TherapySynthetic cells can replicate the behavior of living cells, offering new opportunities for medical applications. The ability to create and control transport channels in synthetic cells has a significant role in healthcare. These channels can efficiently deliver therapeutic proteins or enzymes to specific targets in the body.
This new development can improve drug delivery research offering more precise and effective treatments for diseases. Artificial cells mimicking the living cells’ functions can be used in therapeutic research.
Reference:
- DNA nanorobots that can alter artificial cells offer a new tool for synthetic biology - (https://phys.org/news/2025-01-dna-nanorobots-artificial-cells-tool.html)
