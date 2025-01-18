FDA Bans Red No. 3 Dye Linked to Cancer

FDA bans Red No. 3, a synthetic dye linked to cancer, used in thousands of foods. This move follows growing pressure from consumers and restrictions in other countries.
- Red No. 3, linked to cancer and behavioral issues, faces FDA scrutiny after decades of advocacy
- The dye will be banned in food by 2027 and drugs by 2028, following global restrictions
- Growing public pressure drives strict regulations, with companies already phasing out Red No. 3
Why Red No. 3 Is a Common Ingredient in Over 9,200 FoodsThe dye is used to prepare thousands of foods like candy, cereals, cherries in fruit cocktails, and strawberry-flavored milkshakes. A food safety advocacy group petitioned the Center for Science in the Public Interest in 2022 to ban its usage in food.
More than 9,200 food items including the products made by large food companies contain the dye. The data, referenced by the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), is based on information from the Agriculture Department.
The FDA has also not prohibited other synthetic dyes like Red No. 40, associated with behavioral issues in children. however, consumer advocacy groups have proved with evidence that the use of Red No. 3 in beverages, dietary supplements, cereals, and candies may cause cancer as well as affect children’s behavior.
This evidence shows cancer in laboratory male rats exposed to high levels of Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Red No. 3.
Cancer Risks Lead to Red No. 3 BanRed No. 3 also known as erythrosine is a food dye made from petroleum that was approved in 1907. However, it is being banned by the FDA due to its potential cancer risks. The health risks of the dye were found in the 1980s when a study showed that the dye caused cancer tumors in male rats exposed to high doses. After a long fight by advocacy groups and health organizations for its removal from the food industry, the FDA has officially taken action.
The ban follows increasing pressure from consumers worried about artificial additives in food. States like California have already banned Red No. 3 and other harmful additives, and the dye is also restricted in places like the EU, Australia, and Japan.
FDA Sets Deadline to Remove Red No. 3Red No. 3 was banned in cosmetics 35 years ago by the FDA. While the FDA delayed its ban on food additives, it has finally come to an end. Food manufacturers using Red No. 3 are requested to reformulate their products before January 2027 and the drug manufacturers will have an extra year until January 2028.
Some food companies have already stopped using Red No. 3, and trade groups have agreed to follow the FDA’s new rules. Many people see this FDA decision as progress and hope other synthetic dyes will also be reviewed more closely in the future.
