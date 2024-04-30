The Colourful Controversy of Food Dyes

Highlights: Food dyes, commonly used to enhance color, spark debate over safety and health impacts

While regulatory agencies approve most, concerns persist, especially regarding allergic reactions and hyperactivity in children

Opting for whole foods eliminates the need for artificial dyes and offers nutritional benefits



Artificial Dyes Used in Food

Do Food Dyes Affect Behavior?

Should Food Dyes be Avoided?

Color Additives in Foods

Food dyes are additives used to give color to food (1). They have been in use for a long time, with the first artificial ones made in 1856 from coal tar. Nowadays, most are made from petroleum. While there used to be many artificial food dyes, only a few are still commonly used today. Food manufacturers like them because they make food look more appealing than natural colors.However, there's a lot of debate about whether artificial food dyes are safe. Regulatory agencies, like the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), say they are okay, but not everyone agrees. Plus, some dyes are allowed in some countries but banned in others.Several artificial food dyes are approved for use by both the US and Europe. These include Red No. 3 (Erythrosine), Red No. 40 (Allura Red), Yellow No. 5 (Tartrazine), Yellow No. 6 (Sunset Yellow), Blue No. 1 (Brilliant Blue), and Blue No. 2 (Indigo Carmine). In the US, the most commonly used ones are Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6. But there are discrepancies between countries (2). For instance, Green No. 3 is allowed in the US but not in Europe.There's a belief that artificial food dyes may cause hyperactivity and learning problems in children (3). A long time ago, a doctor suggested that certain foods could lead to these issues. Some studies have since found a potential link between food dyes and hyperactivity, but not everyone is convinced.Some children appear to be more sensitive to dyes than others. Yellow 5, also known as Tartrazine, has been associated with allergic reactions in some people (4). However, most allergic reactions are mild.While there's no strong evidence linking food dyes to cancer, some studies have found small amounts of cancer-causing substances in certain dyes. Although most people can tolerate food dyes, some may experience allergic reactions. If you suspect you are allergic to dyes, it's best to avoid them.However, the healthiest choice is to focus on whole foods that don't contain dyes. Fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, dairy, nuts, and grains are all naturally dye-free options. Not only do they lack artificial additives, but they also offer a range of nutrients essential for good health.Source-Medindia