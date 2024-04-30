Mango Myths Debunked: The Truth Behind Your Favorite Fruit!

Highlights: Mangoes have a low glycemic index, making them suitable for most diets when eaten in moderation

'Discover the truth about mangoes! Despite their sweetness, mangoes have a low glycemic index and offer health benefits like improved blood sugar control.

Do Mangoes Raise Your Blood Sugar Level?

Best Practices to Include Mangoes in Your Diet

Tips to Enjoy Mangoes

Eat mangoes in moderation as part of a balanced diet, aiming for one cup of diced fruit per serving.

Pair mangoes with protein or fiber-rich foods to balance out the sugar, such as yogurt or lean protein sources in salads.

Choose ripe mangoes for sweetness and flavor, and avoid mango products with added sugars like juice or canned mangoes in syrup.

With these tips, you can enjoy the deliciousness of mangoes without worrying about your blood sugar or weight.

Mango supplementation improves blood glucose in obese individuals

Mangoes, often called the 'king of fruits,' are cherished for their delicious taste and vibrant color. Yet, there are misconceptions about their impact on health, especially regarding blood sugar levels and weight gain. If you are a mango fan who worries about how much is too much, let's debunk common myths surrounding this beloved summer fruit.Many believe that mangoes, being high in sugar, can cause blood sugar spikes, making them unsuitable for diabetics or those watching their sugar intake. While mangoes do contain natural sugars like glucose and fructose, their low glycemic index (GI) of around 51 means they are digested slowly, causing gradual rather than sudden increases in blood sugar levels.Additionally, mangoes are packed with essential nutrients like vitamins A and C, promoting immune function and healthy skin. They also provide dietary fiber for digestion and potassium for blood pressure regulation. Despite their sweetness, mangoes have a moderate glycemic index, making them suitable for most diets when consumed in moderation.Research published in the journalsuggests that mango consumption may improve blood sugar control. A study on overweight individuals found that adding mangoes to their diet for 12 weeks improved blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity compared to a control group (1). Another study in the journalshowed that mangoes help maintain stable blood glucose and insulin levels post-consumption, partly by increasing adiponectin levels (2).Concerns about mangoes causing weight gain are also common due to their sugar content. While portion control is important, mangoes themselves are relatively low in calories compared to other fruits. A medium-sized mango contains about 150 calories, making it a nutritious and satisfying snack choice. Additionally, the fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants in mangoes promote feelings of fullness and support weight management efforts. Incorporate them into your diet as a nutritious snack or add them to salads, smoothies, and desserts for flavor and nutrition.To enjoy mangoes healthily, remember these tips:Source-Medindia