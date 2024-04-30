About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Medindia

Mango Myths Debunked: The Truth Behind Your Favorite Fruit!

by Dr. Trupti Shirole on Apr 30 2024 12:43 AM

Highlights:
  • Mangoes have a low glycemic index, making them suitable for most diets when eaten in moderation
  • Research suggests mango consumption may improve blood sugar control and promote stable insulin levels
  • Enjoy mangoes in balanced portions, pairing them with protein or fiber-rich foods for optimal health benefits
Mangoes, often called the 'king of fruits,' are cherished for their delicious taste and vibrant color. Yet, there are misconceptions about their impact on health, especially regarding blood sugar levels and weight gain. If you are a mango fan who worries about how much is too much, let's debunk common myths surrounding this beloved summer fruit.

Mango Health Benefits
Mango Health Benefits
Mango is a nutrient packed fruit, extremely rich in minerals, antioxidant vitamins, fiber and digestive enzymes.
Do Mangoes Raise Your Blood Sugar Level?

Many believe that mangoes, being high in sugar, can cause blood sugar spikes, making them unsuitable for diabetics or those watching their sugar intake. While mangoes do contain natural sugars like glucose and fructose, their low glycemic index (GI) of around 51 means they are digested slowly, causing gradual rather than sudden increases in blood sugar levels.

Additionally, mangoes are packed with essential nutrients like vitamins A and C, promoting immune function and healthy skin. They also provide dietary fiber for digestion and potassium for blood pressure regulation. Despite their sweetness, mangoes have a moderate glycemic index, making them suitable for most diets when consumed in moderation.

Research published in the journal Nutrients suggests that mango consumption may improve blood sugar control. A study on overweight individuals found that adding mangoes to their diet for 12 weeks improved blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity compared to a control group (1). Another study in the journal Current Developments in Nutrition showed that mangoes help maintain stable blood glucose and insulin levels post-consumption, partly by increasing adiponectin levels (2).


Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer
Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer
Summers days are long, hot and sweaty, and can leave you feeling de-hydrated and tired. Read on to find more about the foods that will keep you hydrated and maintain your energy levels on these long and hot days.

Best Practices to Include Mangoes in Your Diet

Concerns about mangoes causing weight gain are also common due to their sugar content. While portion control is important, mangoes themselves are relatively low in calories compared to other fruits. A medium-sized mango contains about 150 calories, making it a nutritious and satisfying snack choice. Additionally, the fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants in mangoes promote feelings of fullness and support weight management efforts. Incorporate them into your diet as a nutritious snack or add them to salads, smoothies, and desserts for flavor and nutrition.


Power-Packed Benefits of Raw Mango
Power-Packed Benefits of Raw Mango
Discover the tangy goodness of raw mangoes! Packed with vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants, they boost immunity and aid digestion.

Tips to Enjoy Mangoes

To enjoy mangoes healthily, remember these tips:
  • Eat mangoes in moderation as part of a balanced diet, aiming for one cup of diced fruit per serving.
  • Pair mangoes with protein or fiber-rich foods to balance out the sugar, such as yogurt or lean protein sources in salads.
  • Choose ripe mangoes for sweetness and flavor, and avoid mango products with added sugars like juice or canned mangoes in syrup.
  • With these tips, you can enjoy the deliciousness of mangoes without worrying about your blood sugar or weight.


References:
  1. Mango supplementation improves blood glucose in obese individuals
    Evans SF, Meister M, Mahmood M, Eldoumi H, Peterson S, Perkins-Veazie P, Clarke SL, Payton M, Smith BJ, Lucas EA. Mango supplementation improves blood glucose in obese individuals. Nutr Metab Insights. 2014 Aug 28;7:77-84. doi: 10.4137/NMI.S17028. PMID: 25210462; PMCID: PMC4155986.
  2. Effects of Fresh Mango Fruit Consumption on Glucose, Insulin and Satiety Hormones
    Pinneo S, O'Mealy C, Rosas Jr M, Tsang M, Castro R, Sagisi S, Molina T, Hinton C, Leisenring S, Fajardo J, Liu C, Kern M, Hooshmand S, Hong MY. Effects of Fresh Mango Fruit Consumption on Glucose, Insulin and Satiety Hormones. Curr Dev Nutr. 2020 May 29;4(Suppl 2):453. doi: 10.1093/cdn/nzaa045_086. PMCID: PMC7258916.


Source-Medindia
How Mangoes Can Boost Pregnancy Nutrition?
How Mangoes Can Boost Pregnancy Nutrition?
Discover how incorporating mangoes into the diet of women of childbearing age significantly enhances nutrient intake and overall diet quality.

