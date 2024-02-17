How Mangoes Can Boost Pregnancy Nutrition?

Highlights: Mangoes are an excellent nutrient addition to women of childbearing age

Mangoes are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber; low in sugars and saturated fats

Dietary intake of mangoes helps prevent pregnancy-related complications like gestational diabetes and hypertension

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Mango Consumption Was Associated with Higher Nutrient Intake and Diet Quality in Women of Childbearing Age and Older Adults



Go to source Trusted Source



‘mangoes can improve diet quality and nutrient intake in women of childbearing age, potentially reducing pregnancy-related health risks. #mangoes #pregnancy #womenshealth #medindia’

Advertisement

Mango Consumption and Improved Nutritional Outcomes in Women

Did You Know?

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans (2020-2025) advocate for adults aged 19 to 59 to incorporate 1.5 to 2.5 cups of fruit into their daily diet. mangoes, known for their versatility and year-round availability, serve as a delightful addition to a well-balanced diet, contributing to meeting the recommended fruit consumption.

Advertisement

Nutrient Intake Differences

Nutrients to Encourage

70% higher Vitamin C

31% higher Fiber

30% higher Vitamin E

26% higher Folate

16% higher Magnesium

11% higher Potassium

Nutrients to Avoid

17% lower Added Sugars

11% lower Saturated Fat

9% lower Total Fat

Read More to Know About ‘Mangoes Help Lower Blood Sugar Levels’

Advertisement

Reduced Pregnancy-Related Risk

Mango Consumption Was Associated with Higher Nutrient Intake and Diet Quality in Women of Childbearing Age and Older Adults - (https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/2/303)