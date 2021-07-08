by Colleen Fleiss on  August 7, 2021 at 10:44 PM Diet & Nutrition News
Mangoes Help Lower Blood Sugar Levels
The bio-active compounds in mangoes have high medicinal properties, including anti-cancerous and anti-diabetic properties, said The Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture, (CISH) Lucknow.

Shailendra Rajan, director CISH, said, "Indeed, it is a major breakthrough for us. Mango is the most favored fruit and of the many hybrid varieties of mango, the researchers found CISH-developed 'Arunika' was rich in the bio-active compounds including mangiferin and lupeol content."

He further said, "The red-blushed Arunika has great medicinal properties."


Another variety of medicinal mango, developed by CISH is "Saheb Pasand", which he said, was the sweetest variety of mango that was high in lupeol content. The compound is known for a wide range of pharmacological activities against a variety of disease conditions including inflammation, arthritis, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, renal disease, hepatic toxicity, microbial infections and cancer.

He said the institute was ready with the variety, however, the test of the pulp was still on in order to compare these hybrid mangoes with other available varieties of mango in terms of medicinal content.

Rajan said that in the near future, cultivation of these special varieties of mango would yield better income to the farmers and also health benefits to the consumers.

Source: IANS

