Could Poor Sleep Be Leading to Bone Loss?

- Appropriate sleep timing and adequate duration are essential for maintaining healthy bones and to decrease the chances of developing osteoporosis
- Women experience increased bone loss during menopause, while men encounter a decrease in bone density with aging
- Younger women may be the most vulnerable to the negative effects of inadequate sleep on bone health
Could Getting Enough Sleep Help Prevent Osteoporosis?
Go to source). The clinical research investigated the role of sleep, in preventing osteoporosis.
Dr. Swanson, an associate professor in the Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism, and Diabetes, said, “Osteoporosis can occur for many reasons such as hormonal changes, aging, and lifestyle factors,”. Swanson further added, “But some patients I see don’t have an explanation for their osteoporosis”.
She stated, “Therefore, it’s important to look for novel risk factors and consider what else changes across the lifespan like bone does — sleep is one of those,”.
The research findings indicate that adequate sleep timing and duration are crucial for maintaining optimal bone health.
What is Osteoporosis:Osteoporosis is a progressive condition characterized by weakened and thinning bones, making them more susceptible to fractures. Fractures caused by osteoporosis can occur from simple falls or, in severe instances, even during a coughing episode (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Can You Prevent Osteoporosis? What to Know About Exercise, Diet, Supplements, Meds, and More
Go to source). With increasing life expectancy, age-related degenerative diseases such as osteoporosis are on the rise.
Change in Sleep Patterns with TimeAccording to Swanson, during the early to mid-20s, individuals achieve peak bone mineral density, a level that tends to be higher in men compared to women. This peak plays a crucial role in determining the risk of fractures in later years. Once this peak is reached, an individual's bone density generally stays relatively stable for a few decades. However, during the menopausal period, women undergo enhanced bone loss, and men also experience a decline in bone density as they grow older.
Sleep patterns change as individuals age, resulting in a reduction in total sleep time and alterations in sleep composition. For example, the time it takes to fall asleep, known as sleep latency, tends to increase with age. Conversely, deep restorative sleep, referred to as slow-wave sleep, tends to decrease as we grow old.
In context to the sleep timing followed by individuals for sleeping and waking up, Swanson mentioned, “And it's not just sleep duration and composition that change. Circadian phase preference also changes across the lifespan in both men and women,”.
Impact of Sleep on Bone HealthSwanson mentioned that the genes responsible for regulating our circadian rhythm can be found in every bone cell. She explained that during the process of bone resorption and formation, specific substances are released into the bloodstream, which provide an indication of the level of bone turnover occurring at any particular moment.
She mentioned that these markers indicating bone resorption and formation exhibit a daily pattern. The magnitude of this pattern is greater for markers of bone resorption, which pertains to the breakdown of bones, compared to markers of bone formation.
Swanson said, “This rhythmicity is likely important for normal bone metabolism and suggests that sleep and circadian disturbance could directly affect bone health,”.
Details of the Study and Its OutcomeSwanson and colleagues conducted a study to delve deeper into the link between sleep and bone health by investigating the effects of cumulative sleep restriction and circadian disruption on markers of bone turnover.
The participants in this research resided in a highly regulated inpatient setting where they were unaware of the time and followed a 28-hour schedule instead of the traditional 24-hour day.
Swanson said, “This circadian disruption is designed to simulate the stresses endured during rotating night shift work and is roughly equivalent to flying four time zones west every day for three weeks,”. She added, “The protocol also caused participants to get less sleep.”
The team of researchers assessed bone turnover markers before and after the intervention, revealing notable harmful alterations in bone turnover among males and females following disruptions in sleep and circadian rhythms. These changes involved reductions in markers of bone formation, with younger individuals of both genders experiencing significantly larger declines compared to their older counterparts.
Furthermore, there was a notable rise in the bone resorption marker among young females.
Swanson stated that if an individual is experiencing reduced bone formation while still undergoing the same quantity, or even more, of bone resorption, it could potentially result in bone loss, osteoporosis, and an elevated risk of fractures.
She added that sex and age could be significant factors, as younger women may be the most vulnerable to the negative effects of inadequate sleep on bone health. Further research to investigate the link between sleep and bone health is in progress.
