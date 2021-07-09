by Dr Jayashree on  September 7, 2021 at 8:02 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Update on Osteoporosis Management in Postmenopausal Women
A new position statement is released that reflects the latest thinking and findings regarding risk factors and available risk-assessment tools for identifying women who are candidates for pharmacologic therapy for osteoporosis by The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

Important advances have been made in the assessment, prevention, and treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women.

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that affects bone density. As a result, bones become weak and may break from a fall or, in serious cases, from sneezing or minor bumps


According to Dr. Michael McClung, a member of the NAMS board and Co-Lead of the Editorial Panel for the 2021 Osteoporosis Position Statement, NAMS reviewed data on these therapies, as well as on emerging treatment modalities, when drafting its findings.

Highlights from the 2021 position statement on osteoporosis management include approximately half of women aged 50 years will experience a fracture related to osteoporosis in their lifetimes.

Estrogen deficiency at menopause is the primary cause of bone loss that leads to osteoporosis.

Even with optimal general measures such as good nutrition and regular physical activity, osteoporosis progresses with advancing age unless it is treated. Life-long management is required once the diagnosis has been made.

Hormone therapy is the most appropriate choice to prevent bone loss at the time of menopause for healthy women, particularly those who have menopause symptoms.

Bone mineral density measured while on treatment correlates with the patient's current risk of fracture, providing justification for the use of the T-score at the hip as an appropriate clinical target guiding choices of therapy.

Although anti-remodeling drugs are chosen to treat most patients with osteoporosis, a new paradigm of beginning treatment with a bone-building agent followed by an anti-remodeling agent is recommended for women at very high risk of fractures.

This new position statement on osteoporosis provides clinicians with a practical guide to assessing and managing bone health in postmenopausal women and emphasizes an individualized approach with regular follow-up and adjustment based on changing clinical needs and patient preference.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis is a bone disease that leads to an increased risk of fractures. The bone mass is reduced and the bones are porous, thereby resulting in weakness of the skeletal system of the body.
READ MORE
Screening for Osteoporosis
The risk of suffering from osteoporotic fractures is 30-50% in women and 15 to 30% in men. Osteoporosis screening is currently recommended for women only.
READ MORE
Osteoporosis and Fracture Risk Predicted by a New Computer Algorithm
Osteoporosis and fracture risk can be calculated earlier by using a new algorithm that matches genetic differences with low bone-mineral density, says study.
READ MORE
Lifestyle And Osteoporosis
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefly explains about Lifestyle and Osteoporosis
READ MORE
Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises
Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.
READ MORE
Colle’s Fracture
Colles fracture or broken wrist is a wrist fracture, which occurs within an inch of the wrist joint. Colles fracture involves the forearm bone’s distal end of the radius.
READ MORE
Fracture
A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.
READ MORE
Kyphosis
Kyphosis is a spinal disorder, which is derived from Greek word – 'kyphos' which means bowed or bent. Spinal curve of the backbone in the upper back causes bowing of the backbone. It also affects the lower back.
READ MORE
Menopause
Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for 12-months.
READ MORE
Rickets
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

FractureRicketsOsteoporosisMenopauseLifestyle And OsteoporosisDilatation and CurettageKyphosisColle’s FractureFracture Neck of FemurBack Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises