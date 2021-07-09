New Update on Osteoporosis Management in Postmenopausal Women

‘Education regarding a woman’s skeletal health risks is important during the menopause transition.’

According to Dr. Michael McClung, a member of the NAMS board and Co-Lead of the Editorial Panel for the 2021 Osteoporosis Position Statement, NAMS reviewed data on these therapies, as well as on emerging treatment modalities, when drafting its findings.Highlights from the 2021 position statement on osteoporosis management includeEven with optimal general measures such as good nutrition and regular physical activity, osteoporosis progresses with advancing age unless it is treated. Life-long management is required once the diagnosis has been made.Bone mineral density measured while on treatment correlates with the patient's current risk of fracture, providing justification for the use of the T-score at the hip as an appropriate clinical target guiding choices of therapy.Although anti-remodeling drugs are chosen to treat most patients with osteoporosis,This new position statement on osteoporosis provides clinicians with a practical guide to assessing and managing bone health in postmenopausal women and emphasizes an individualized approach with regular follow-up and adjustment based on changing clinical needs and patient preference.Source: Medindia