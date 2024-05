Alcohol? More Like Alco-NO! This Gel can Say Goodbye to Hangovers

Highlights: Protein gel converts alcohol into harmless acetic acid before it enters the bloodstream

Significantly reduces blood alcohol levels and mitigates liver damage in mice studies

Promises a preventive measure against alcohol-related health complications

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Single-site iron-anchored amyloid hydrogels as catalytic platforms for alcohol detoxification



Go to source Trusted Source

Development of the Protein Gel Pack for Alcohol Metabolism

Did You Know?

This Protein Gel Slashes Blood Alcohol Levels by 40%. Is the Party Over for Hangovers? #gelpack #alcohol #alcoholmetabolism’

This Protein Gel Slashes Blood Alcohol Levels by 40%. Is the Party Over for Hangovers? #gelpack #alcohol #alcoholmetabolism’

Did You Know?

Over 3 million people die annually due to excessive alcohol consumption.

Millions Die from Alcohol Each Year. This Protein Gel Might Change That

Single-site iron-anchored amyloid hydrogels as catalytic platforms for alcohol detoxification - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38740933/)

Excessive alcohol consumption poses significant health risks globally, leading to millions of deaths annually. Conventional methods to mitigate alcohols harmful effects primarily focus on symptom management rather than addressing the root cause. However, a recent breakthrough by researchers at ETH Zurich offers a promising solution. They have developed a protein-based gel capable of metabolizing alcohol in the gastrointestinal tract, potentially reducing its intoxicating and damaging effects on the body ().The gel, developed by researchers at ETH Zurich's Laboratory of Food & Soft Materials, is primarily composed of whey proteins , iron, and gold nanoparticles. Whey proteins undergo a process of fibrillation followed by cross-linking to form a gel matrix. Iron atoms, distributed evenly on the fibril surface, act as catalysts for alcohol metabolism. Glucose and gold nanoparticles trigger the production of hydrogen peroxide, essential for alcohol breakdown. The gel facilitates a multi-stage cascade of enzymatic reactions, ultimately converting alcohol into harmless acetic acid.Upon oral administration, the gel traverses the gastrointestinal tract, where it interacts with ingested alcohol. Iron catalysts facilitate the conversion of alcohol into acetic acid, while gold nanoparticles induce the production of hydrogen peroxide. This orchestrated enzymatic process ensures rapid and efficient alcohol metabolism before it enters the bloodstream, thereby mitigating its intoxicating and harmful effects.Efficacy studies conducted on mice demonstrate theMoreover, mice administered with the gel daily alongside alcohol exhibit lasting therapeutic effects, including reduced weight loss , liver damage, and improved fat metabolism. These findings underscore the gel's potential as a preventive measure against alcohol-related health complications.While the gel shows promising results in animal studies, further clinical trials are warranted to assess its safety and efficacy in human subjects. The researchers have already applied for a patent, indicating their commitment to translating this innovation into practical applications. Upon regulatory approval, the gel could revolutionize alcohol consumption practices, offering a safer alternative for individuals who choose to drink alcohol occasionally without compromising their health.The development of a protein-based gel for alcohol metabolism represents a significant advancement in the field of preventive medicine. By shifting the site of alcohol metabolism from the liver to the gastrointestinal tract, this innovative approach offers a targeted solution to mitigate the harmful effects of alcohol consumption. With further research and clinical validation, the gel holds the potential to alleviate the burden of alcohol-related diseases and improve public health outcomes globally.Source-Medindia