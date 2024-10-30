About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Magnesium Deficit Can Cause Degenerative Diseases

Written by Jayashree Thakwani
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Oct 30 2024 12:24 PM

Reduced levels of Magnesium in the body may cause degenerative disorders. Optimal levels are required to prevent DNA damage.

Highlights:
  • Magnesium, the fourth most prevalent mineral in the human body, plays a crucial role in significant metabolic and biochemical processes within cells
  • A recent study hypothesizes that magnesium deficiency leads to DNA damage in cells
  • Low magnesium levels combined with high homocysteine can increase the risk of age-related conditions such as neurodegenerative disorders and accelerated aging
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in numerous physiological processes that influence cellular activity, the development and strengthening of bones, nerve transmission, sleep, anxiety, and other functions. The proper functioning of the brain, heart, and muscles is significantly dependent on adequate magnesium levels (1 Trusted Source
A study recently published in the European Journal of Nutrition indicated an additional advantage of magnesium element. A deficiency in magnesium may elevate the likelihood of various health conditions, especially chronic degenerative diseases (1 Trusted Source
Although the new study is limited in size and further investigation is required to understand the connection, the findings emphasize on the importance of ensuring adequate magnesium intake.

Role of Magnesium in DNA Repair and Replication

Amongst the various functions of Magnesium, it plays a very critical role in the pathways involved in DNA repair mechanisms. Several enzymes, including DNA polymerase beta, DNA ligases, and DNA endonucleases, depend on magnesium for their optimal activity. Sufficient magnesium levels are necessary for effective DNA replication and repair, both of which are vital for preserving genomic stability.

This role of magnesium has not been extensively researched. Therefore, the researchers in Australia conducted a study involving blood samples from 172 middle-aged adults to investigate various health indicators. They measured the levels of magnesium, homocysteine, folate, and vitamin B12, while also examining markers indicative of DNA damage.

A crucial aspect of this research was an amino acid known as homocysteine, which is processed from dietary intake. Elevated concentrations of homocysteine in the bloodstream have been associated with a heightened risk of DNA damage. Scientists propose that such damage might contribute to the development of neurodegenerative disorders, including dementia, Alzheimer’s disease , and Parkinson’s disease, in addition to neural tube defects.

How Low Magnesium Levels Increase the Risk of Degenerative Diseases

The study findings indicated that individuals with reduced magnesium levels were more likely to exhibit elevated homocysteine (Hcy) levels. In contrast, individuals with higher magnesium levels seemed to have increased levels of folate and vitamin B12.

The study also indicated that plasma magnesium levels demonstrated an independent and inverse relationship with biomarkers of DNA damage, even after controlling for variables including gender and age. This suggests that elevated magnesium concentrations in the bloodstream may safeguard the genome against internal genotoxic occurrences.

This, in turn, means that a low magnesium and high homocysteine level could cause oxidative stress and DNA damage, thereby increasing the risk of degenerative diseases, cancers, and accelerated aging.

In summary, the findings from the study suggest that an optimal consumption of micronutrients, including magnesium and B vitamins, which can reduce homocysteine levels, is crucial for preserving genomic integrity and promoting healthy aging. Furthermore, additional studies are necessary to establish the ideal dietary intake of magnesium to ensure consistently sufficient cellular magnesium levels for the maintenance of genomic integrity.

