Selenium is an important micronutrient that supports immunity, healthy aging, and reduces heart disease risk. Adequate intake is vital for overall health.

Highlights: Selenium supports immunity, aging, and heart health

Adults need about 55 micrograms of selenium daily, but excessive intake can lead to toxicity

Selenium deficiencycan lead to serious health issues like Keshan disease

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Selenium: An Antioxidant with a Critical Role in Anti-Aging



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

The soil in the Bama Yao Autonomous County of China is rich in #selenium which supports in #aging. #antiaging #medindia’

The soil in the Bama Yao Autonomous County of China is rich in #selenium which supports in #aging. #antiaging #medindia’

Advertisement

Benefits of Selenium for Health and Longevity

Advertisement

Finding the Right Amount of Selenium

Advertisement

Selenium Deficiency and Heart Health

Selenium: An Antioxidant with a Critical Role in Anti-Aging - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9570904/)