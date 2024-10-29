Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, October 29). How to Fight Depression Faster . Medindia. Retrieved on Oct 29, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-to-fight-depression-faster-217791-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "How to Fight Depression Faster". Medindia. Oct 29, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-to-fight-depression-faster-217791-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "How to Fight Depression Faster". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-to-fight-depression-faster-217791-1.htm. (accessed Oct 29, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. How to Fight Depression Faster. Medindia, viewed Oct 29, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-to-fight-depression-faster-217791-1.htm.