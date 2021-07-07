‘Eating should be enjoyable and should motivate people to make long-term changes to the daily diet to improve their health and well-being.’

Overall, there is consistent evidence that for healthy adults, low consumption of salt and foods of animal origin, and increased intake of plant-based foods - including whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts - are linked with reduced risk of atherosclerosis.The same applies to replacing butter and other animal fats with non-tropical vegetable fats such as olive oil.New evidence differentiates processed and red meat - both associated with increased risk of cardiovascular disease - from poultry, which shows no relationship at moderate intakes (up to three servings of 100 g per week).(i.e. beef, pork, lamb) should be limited to two servings of 100 g per week, and(i.e. bacon, sausages, salami) limited to occasional use.(up to four servings of 180 g per week) are the recommended protein replacement for red meat.(two to four servings of 150 g per week) is also supported by the latest evidence for prevention of heart disease, although there might be sustainability concerns. Poultry may be a suitable protein alternative to red meat, but in moderate amounts.As forgiven their strong association with a lower risk of atherosclerosis, daily consumption should be increased to as much as 400 g for each. Regarding nuts, a handful (around 30 g) per day is recommended.For the healthy population, recent evidence does not support a requirement to use low-fat, instead of full-fat, dairy products to prevent heart disease. Rather, both full-fat and low-fat dairy products, in moderate amounts and in the context of a balanced diet, are not associated with increased risk.said Professor Riccardi.With respect to cereals, novel advice is given according to the glycaemic index (GI), where high GI foods raise blood sugar more quickly than low GI foods.(i.e. white bread, white rice) are associated with an elevated atherosclerosis risk; therefore, consumption should be limited to two servings per week and they should otherwise be replaced with whole grain foods (i.e. bread, rice, oat, barley) and low GI foods (i.e. pasta, parboiled rice, corn tortilla).As for beverages,(up to three cups daily) are associated with reduced cardiovascular risk. Soft drinks, including low-calorie options, are linked with higher risk and should be replaced with water except on limited occasions.(wine: up to two glasses per day in men and one glass in women; or one can of beer) is associated with a lower risk of heart disease compared to higher amounts or abstinence.But Professor Riccardi said:Regarding chocolate, the available evidence allows up to 10 g of dark chocolate per day. The authors state thatProfessor Riccardi noted that eating should be enjoyable to motivate healthy people to make long-term changes. He said:The authors concluded:Source: Eurekalert