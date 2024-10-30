Diwali Health Guide: Tips for Skin, Hair, Respiratory Care

This Diwali, protect your skin, hair, and respiratory health with expert tips on minimizing pollution effects, from hydration to protective skincare routines.
- Pregnant women should avoid smoke-filled areas and practice stress reduction for safer Diwali celebrations
- Follow a protective skincare and haircare routine to prevent damage from Diwali pollution and toxins
- Recent cosmetic procedures require extra post-care to avoid irritation from pollutants and maintain skin health
Care that Pregnant Women Need to Take During DiwaliDr. Shobha Gupta, Medical Director, Gynecologist, and IVF Expert at Mother's Lap IVF Centre said that Diwali celebrations can pose unique concerns to pregnant women and those with respiratory sensitivities. Increased pollution caused by fireworks can aggravate respiratory disorders (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Potential impact of fireworks on respiratory health
Go to source), thereby impacting both maternal and fetal health.
"Expectant moms should avoid regions with high levels of smoking or pollution. Fireworks emit toxic substances such as sulfur dioxide and particulate matter, which can aggravate asthma and cause respiratory distress. Dr. Shobha Gupta urged pregnant women to stay indoors as much as possible and use air filters if necessary.
She further stated that ladies who have pre-existing diseases like asthma, bronchitis, or allergies should exercise extra caution because Diwali can cause significant levels of stress owing to increased social and family demands. She suggested doing simple workouts like prenatal yoga and deep breathing to be calm and lessen stress. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and reduce stress.
Protecting Skin and Hair During DiwaliFireworks and pollution in the air may wreak havoc on your skin and hair around Diwali. Dr. Karuna Malhotra, Aesthetic Physician, Cosmetologist, and Skin Specialist at Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic, has warned about the hazardous compounds found in firecrackers, which can cause breakouts, dryness, and premature aging.
"Airborne pollutants restrict pores, causing acne or dullness. The sulfur in pyrotechnics dries out the skin, and if you already have sensitive skin, the discomfort can intensify," explained Dr. Malhotra.
She suggested a strict skincare program before and after Diwali to protect your complexion from the damaging effects of pollution. "Cleaning is critical. To prevent your skin from free radical damage, use a gentle cleanser twice a day and a serum rich in antioxidants." Dr. Karuna Malhotra suggested that moisturizing and wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen is vital.
Similarly, pollutants cause hair to become dry and brittle (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Effects of Environmental Pollutants and Exposures on Hair Follicle Pathophysiology
Go to source). Dr. Karuna Malhotra recommended using leave-in conditioners or oils to form a protective barrier around the hair and scalp. "Avoid excessive heat styling and shampooing frequently during the festival week to prevent further dryness," Dr. Karuna Malhotra said.
Skincare and Haircare Tips For DiwaliCleanse your skin thoroughly to remove impurities and apply an antioxidant serum. Moisturize and apply sunscreen even while you are indoors. To avoid pollution-related hair damage, use nourishing oils or conditioners.
Maintaining Skin Health After Cosmetic ProceduresEveryone makes an additional effort to look beautiful during festivals, and these days, natural-looking aesthetic procedures are in high demand. Diwali presents special complications for people who have recently had facial cosmetic treatments. Dr. Shweta Mishra, Facial Cosmetic and Aesthetic Surgeon at Sharva Clinic emphasized the significance of extra precautions before and after Diwali celebrations. She suggested a strict skincare program before and after Diwali to protect your complexion from the damaging effects of pollution.
"If you have recently undergone cosmetic procedures such as chemical peels, Botox, or laser treatments, your skin is more prone to damage. "Fireworks contain chemicals that can irritate the skin and cause chronic inflammation," said Dr. Shweta Mishra. "Post-procedure skin is highly sensitive, and exposure to pollutants can lead to complications such as infections, redness, or delayed healing."
She advised staying away from smoky settings and avoiding prolonged sun exposure. "Be sure to carefully follow post-procedure instructions, which include avoiding outside activities that expose you to contaminants. Use moderate, non-irritating cleansers and keep your skin moisturized," said Dr. Shweta Mishra.
After facial cosmetic operations, it's important to avoid smoke and pollution. Follow your post-procedure skincare routine meticulously, using gentle, fragrance-free products. Keep your skin hydrated and protected with sunscreen. Drink plenty of water to keep hydrated.
Post-Diwali Skincare RegimenWhen asked about post-Diwali treatment, Dr. Shweta Mishra said, "Start with a deep cleansing to eliminate grime and pollutants, followed by light exfoliation. Hydrate your skin with a nutritious moisturizer and use antioxidant serums to counteract free radical damage. To restore the skin's natural equilibrium, avoid harsh treatments and instead use soothing, moisturizing products. Even after the festival, sunscreen is still vital. Diwali is a joyous occasion, but it is crucial to keep your health in mind when celebrating. Whether you are pregnant, have sensitive skin, or have just had cosmetic surgeries, following these guidelines will help you avoid potential health hazards. You can enjoy Diwali with your loved ones in a safe and healthy manner by following expert guidance and making modest changes. Disclaimer: This information is intended to provide information only and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor if you have any queries concerning a medical issue.
