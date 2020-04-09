by Samhita Vitta on  September 4, 2020 at 12:56 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • Cancer detection can be improved by using imaging techniques with nanoparticles loaded with contrast dyes
  • Commonly used tattoo inks and food dyes approved by the FDA have interesting optical properties that can be exploited for imaging
  • Nanoparticles loaded with commonly used dyes accumulate in the tumor and under imaging they function with better selectivity and sensitivity

Cancer Can be Detected Using Tattoo Ink and Food Dyes
Tattoo ink and common food dyes could play an important role in the detection of cancer, according to a new research study.

The research work has been published in Biomaterials Science .

Empowering Better Health

Cancer Detection


To have the best outcomes from cancer, patients need to be detected early.

Detection of cancer can be challenging without good imaging agents. These imaging agents, when injected into the patients, allow imaging such as MRI and CT to function efficiently with sensitivity and specificity.

These images allow medical professionals to diagnose cancer with accuracy and for surgeons to identify the exact margins of the tumors.

Colon cancer is detected with endoscopy. An endoscopy will only give information about the structure of the colon. If a polyp is seen, a further biopsy would be needed.

Usage of imaging tools would help doctors to observe the polyp and understand if that particular polyp is cancerous or benign. This observation would determine further treatment options.

Cancer Detection using Tattoo Ink and Food Dyes

The research team discovered optical contrasting agents from household coloring dyes and pigments.

The coloring dyes were incorporated into nanoparticles which would move through a blood vessel to find cancer.

The inspiration for using tattoo inks struck Christina Zavaleta in an unusual place- an animation class with Pixar artists. She was intrigued by the paints and inks that the artists had brought to the class.

She wondered if these high pigment paints would have interesting optical properties. This idea led her to a tattoo artist, Adam Sky, who works with bright dyes.

"I remember I brought a 96-well plate and he squirted tattoo ink into each of the wells," Zavaleta said.

"Then I took the inks to our Raman scanner (used to detect the tumor-targeting nanoparticles) and discovered these amazing spectral fingerprints that we could use to barcode our nanoparticles. "

One of the safety challenges when using nanoparticles is that often they have prolonged retention in liver and spleen, organs which are responsible for their break down.

It is crucial to consider biodegradable nanoparticles for safety concerns.

As there are only a few optical contrast agents for clinical use, the research team considered common food dyes that have been approved by the FDA.

The research team found many FDA-approved drugs that have interesting optical properties that they could exploit for imaging.

The research team designed nanoparticles which would carry these highly pigmented imaging agents as a 'payload'. The particles are of a specific size where they would passively penetrate the tumor and be retained. The contrasting agents they used were small molecule dyes.

"With small molecules, you may be able to see them accumulate in tumor areas initially, but you would have to be quick before they end up leaving the tumor area to be excreted," Zavaleta said.

"Our nanoparticles happen to be small enough to seep through, and big enough to be retained in the tumor, and that is what we call the enhanced permeability and retention effect."

The nanoparticle could also be decorated using a larger payload than small molecule imaging agents. These particles under fluorescent imaging provide a brighter signal and significant localization in the tumors.

In summary, the researchers have developed an efficient dye-based nanoparticle that could help in the detection of cancers.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Cervical Cancer Screening Guidelines 2020
American Cancer Society updated the cervical cancer screening guidelines. The new guidelines are simple, and they reflect the developments in cervical cancer prevention.
READ MORE
Spironolactone - A Hypertension Diuretic Drug Reduces Prostate Cancer Risk
Spironolactone, a potassium-sparing diuretic drug generally prescribed for hypertension and heart disease, is found to reduce prostate cancer risk.
READ MORE
Genetic Testing of General Population can Prevent Breast and Ovarian Cancer by Millions
Genetic testing of the general population for mutated genes commonly involved in breast and ovarian cancer is beneficial. It is cost-effective, and early detection prevents the number of cases of cancer globally.
READ MORE
Gum Disease Associated With Increased Risk of Esophageal and Gastric Cancer
People with a history of gum disease and tooth loss are at a higher risk of developing esophageal and Gastric Cancer. Bacteria and Oral Hygiene may be the cause
READ MORE
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.
READ MORE
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.
READ MORE
Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtHunger Fullness and Weight ControlLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedTips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanTop Diet Foods that Make you Fat