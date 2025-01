Smart Prosthetics: Wearable Device That Records Pain Perception

Goodbye, complex sensors! Hello, smart materials. A new device senses, learns, and adapts to stress, just like human skin.

Highlights: Advancements in wearable devices are driven by the need to replicate human sensory responses

A wearable device combines both sensing and adaptive learning into a single material

Incorporation into prosthetic limbs could enable users to experience tactile feedback, including pressure and pain-like sensations

Stretchable hierarchical metal wire networks for neuromorphic emulation of nociception and anti-nociception



A device that feels pain like human skin? Stretchable, adaptive tech mimics pain sensing and learns to reduce sensitivity over time. The future of wearables just got smarter! #wearabletech #neuromorphicdevices #medindia’

What Makes This Unique?

Senses Strain: When stretched, the material behaves like human skin , sensing physical stress.

When stretched, the material , sensing physical stress. Mimics Pain Perception: Just as the nerves signal pain when hurt, the material reacts when stretched , temporarily breaking its electrical connection.

Just as the , temporarily breaking its electrical connection. Adapts Over Time: After repeated stretching, the material "remembers" what has happened and changes its response, similar to how the body repeatedly feels less pain when exposed to the same stress.

How Does It Work?

Medical Implications and Applications

Incorporation into prosthetic limbs could enable users to experience tactile feedback, including pressure and pain-like sensations , for more intuitive control and body integration.

could enable users to experience , for more intuitive control and body integration. Pain-Responsive Adaptive Control: Devices that adjust movement patterns to protect users from repetitive strain injuries.

Dynamic Pain Management Simulation: Tools that mimic varying pain thresholds and adaptive responses, aiding in pain tolerance training or physical therapy for chronic pain sufferers.

Advantages of Traditional Systems

Unlike conventional strain sensors requiring external processors, this material’s combined sensing, learning, and adaptive functionality reduce complexity and power consumption .

. Enables immediate reaction to mechanical stress with dynamic adjustment to repeated stimuli, providing biologically inspired solutions for responsive medical technologies.

Advancements in wearable technology and medical devices are increasingly driven by the need to replicate human sensory responses, especially pain perception and adaptation, to improve safety and interactivity ().A newly developed flexible, stretchable device integratesThe scientists created a flexible material embedded withThis material has some remarkable abilities:This wearable device combines bothinto aa significant advancement over traditional systems that rely on separate sensors and controllers. The result isWhen the material is stretched, tiny gaps appear in the silver wire network, disrupting electrical conductivity. Applying an electric pulse prompts the silver wires to grow and fill these gaps, reconnecting the network.Each time this process is repeated, the device refines its response, learning to react more efficiently just like how the body adapts to repeated pain stimuli through habituation.This neuromorphic device holds transformative potential for several healthcare technologies:Continuous monitoring of physical stress levels for patients withIntelligent devices that can provideby detecting critical strain thresholds.The potential of this technology lies in creatingthat improvein human-centric technologies. This paves the way for innovations where machines, bridging the gap between human senses and artificial intelligence Source-Medindia