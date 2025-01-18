About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Smart Prosthetics: Wearable Device That Records Pain Perception

Written by Dr. Navapriya S
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Jan 18 2025 10:41 AM
Goodbye, complex sensors! Hello, smart materials. A new device senses, learns, and adapts to stress, just like human skin.

Highlights:
  • Advancements in wearable devices are driven by the need to replicate human sensory responses
  • A wearable device combines both sensing and adaptive learning into a single material
  • Incorporation into prosthetic limbs could enable users to experience tactile feedback, including pressure and pain-like sensations
Advancements in wearable technology and medical devices are increasingly driven by the need to replicate human sensory responses, especially pain perception and adaptation, to improve safety and interactivity (1 Trusted Source
Stretchable hierarchical metal wire networks for neuromorphic emulation of nociception and anti-nociception

Go to source).
A newly developed flexible, stretchable device integrates neuromorphic capabilities to sense mechanical strain, emulate pain-like responses, and adapt its electrical behavior over time.


What Makes This Unique?

The scientists created a flexible material embedded with tiny silver wires. This material has some remarkable abilities:
  • Senses Strain: When stretched, the material behaves like human skin, sensing physical stress.
  • Mimics Pain Perception: Just as the nerves signal pain when hurt, the material reacts when stretched, temporarily breaking its electrical connection.
  • Adapts Over Time: After repeated stretching, the material "remembers" what has happened and changes its response, similar to how the body repeatedly feels less pain when exposed to the same stress.
This wearable device combines both sensing and adaptive learning into a single material a significant advancement over traditional systems that rely on separate sensors and controllers. The result is simpler, smarter, and more efficient technology.


How Does It Work?

When the material is stretched, tiny gaps appear in the silver wire network, disrupting electrical conductivity. Applying an electric pulse prompts the silver wires to grow and fill these gaps, reconnecting the network.

Each time this process is repeated, the device refines its response, learning to react more efficiently just like how the body adapts to repeated pain stimuli through habituation.


Medical Implications and Applications

This neuromorphic device holds transformative potential for several healthcare technologies:

1. Wearable Medical Devices
Continuous monitoring of physical stress levels for patients with musculoskeletal disorders or chronic pain conditions.

Intelligent devices that can provide real-time feedback to prevent injuries or overexertion by detecting critical strain thresholds.

2. Smart Prosthetics
  • Incorporation into prosthetic limbs could enable users to experience tactile feedback, including pressure and pain-like sensations, for more intuitive control and body integration.
  • Pain-Responsive Adaptive Control: Devices that adjust movement patterns to protect users from repetitive strain injuries.
3. Rehabilitation Tools
  • Dynamic Pain Management Simulation: Tools that mimic varying pain thresholds and adaptive responses, aiding in pain tolerance training or physical therapy for chronic pain sufferers.

Advantages of Traditional Systems

  • Unlike conventional strain sensors requiring external processors, this material’s combined sensing, learning, and adaptive functionality reduce complexity and power consumption.
  • Enables immediate reaction to mechanical stress with dynamic adjustment to repeated stimuli, providing biologically inspired solutions for responsive medical technologies.
The potential of this technology lies in creating self-healing, responsive systems that improve interaction, safety, and functionality in human-centric technologies. This paves the way for innovations where machines "feel" and "learn", bridging the gap between human senses and artificial intelligence.

Reference:
  1. Stretchable hierarchical metal wire networks for neuromorphic emulation of nociception and anti-nociception - (https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2025/mh/d4mh01208a)

Source-Medindia


