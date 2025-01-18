Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2025, January 18). Fight Cancer in 60 Minutes: Exercise Saves Lives! . Medindia. Retrieved on Jan 18, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fight-cancer-in-60-minutes-exercise-saves-lives-218640-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "Fight Cancer in 60 Minutes: Exercise Saves Lives!". Medindia. Jan 18, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fight-cancer-in-60-minutes-exercise-saves-lives-218640-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "Fight Cancer in 60 Minutes: Exercise Saves Lives!". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fight-cancer-in-60-minutes-exercise-saves-lives-218640-1.htm. (accessed Jan 18, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2025. Fight Cancer in 60 Minutes: Exercise Saves Lives!. Medindia, viewed Jan 18, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fight-cancer-in-60-minutes-exercise-saves-lives-218640-1.htm.