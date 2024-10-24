About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Deficiency in Magnesium? Know These 8 Signs

Written by Dr. Navapriya S
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Oct 24 2024 3:17 PM

Deficiency in Magnesium? Know These 8 Signs
Highlights:
  • Magnesium is a macro-mineral that is essential for more than 300 biochemical reaction
  • Magnesium deficiency is characterized by magnesium levels below 1.46 mg/dL
  • Evaluating magnesium level is difficult because most of the magnesium is present in bone or inside cells
Magnesium (Mg) is an abundant mineral found in our body that is present in many foods and even medicines. It is needed for more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body.
Magnesium is required for energy production, glycolysis, DNA and RNA synthesis. It plays a crucial role in the active transport of calcium and potassium across cell membranes. This regulates nerve impulse conduction, muscle contraction and normal heart rhythm (1 Trusted Source
Magnesium

Go to source).

Magnesium Rich Foods | Foods Rich in Magnesium
Magnesium Rich Foods | Foods Rich in Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral required by the body for maintaining good health. Here are the multiple health benefits of magnesium rich foods.

Magnesium Deficiency

Normal magnesium levels are between 1.46 to 2.68 mg/dL. Magnesium deficiency is characterized by magnesium levels below 1.46 mg/dL. The condition where serum magnesium levels are low is called hypomagnesemia (2 Trusted Source
Hypomagnesemia

Go to source).

An adult body contains about 25 g of Mg with 50 to 60% present in bones and rest in soft tissues. Magnesium equilibrium is maintained by kidney function where 120mg of magnesium is excreted in urine everyday.

Urine excretion is reduced when magnesium levels are low. Evaluating magnesium level is difficult because most of the magnesium is present in bone or inside cells.

Top 14 Benefits of Magnesium Oil
Top 14 Benefits of Magnesium Oil
Magnesium oil benefits range from insomnia to blood pressure control. Learn how this oil can help in the treatment and management of various diseases and disorders and why it is more effective than magnesium supplements.
Many people do not include sufficient magnesium in their diet which leads to more health conditions. The following are eight signs that one needs to be on the lookout for to avoid magnesium deficiency:

Muscle Cramps and Spasms


Magnesium acts as a natural muscle relaxant. It helps in muscle relaxation and controls muscle functioning during physical activities. It reduces the symptoms of muscle spasms, twicthes and promotes good sleep.

Advertisement
Magnesium deficiency causes cramps or spasms during stressful conditions or sleeping. Recurrent or sudden muscle twitches, spasms and cramps may be due to low magnesium levels.

Fatigue and Weakness


Magnesium has some amazing effects, one of which is providing more energy despite being a relaxant. ATP molecules created in mitochondria need to be bound to magnesium to be biologically active (MgATP). If there isn't enough magnesium available, energy cannot be generated, leading to a lack of energy.

Advertisement
Magnesium Sulphate Effective In Protecting Fetus
Magnesium Sulphate Effective In Protecting Fetus
Women at risk of early pre-term birth should use magnesium sulphate to protect their babies from cerebral palsy, new Australian guidelines say.
Magnesium deficiency can cause tiredness and weakness that interferes with our daily activities.

Stress and Irritability


Magnesium also plays a role in reducing stress and irritability. It acts on the hypothalamus (a part of the brain that controls the pituitary gland and adrenal gland), which helps in reducing anxiety. Magnesium also aids in controlling neurotransmitter function.

It supports the stress response and suppresses the release of stress hormones by reducing the release of ACTH (adrenocorticotrophic hormone). During exercise, physical activity, or routine job stress, magnesium is utilized, which depletes magnesium reserves.

Inadequate magnesium cannot manage stress levels, leading to an imbalance in neurotransmitter function. This can result in the brain not being calmed and can increase anxiety, mood changes, or irritability.

Difficulty in Sleeping


Magnesium is known as the sleep and anti-stress mineral. It promotes better sleep by reducing the stress hormone cortisol, increasing the sleep-promoting hormone melatonin, and regulating neurotransmitters in the brain.

Magnesium relaxes the muscles, calms the nervous system, reduces stress levels, alleviates restless leg syndrome, and regulates the circadian rhythm to help you get a good night's sleep.

Lower magnesium levels can hinder melatonin production, which is crucial for sleeping. It also causes muscle cramps and worsens restless leg syndrome, affecting sleep quality. Inability to fall or stay asleep can also be an indicator of magnesium deficiency.

Numbness or Tingling Sensation


Magnesium is an electrolyte that helps in proper body functioning and nerve conduction. It also regulates calcium and potassium ion exchange. Low magnesium causes an imbalance in ion exchange that causes numbness and tingling sensations. Sudden numbness of hands and legs without any underlying condition can be due to hypomagnesemia.

High Blood Pressure


Magnesium relaxes the blood vessels and acts as vasodilator that helps in maintaining blood pressure. Absence of vasodilator effect increases blood pressure. If this condition persists for longer time it can cause heart diseases. If blood pressure remains borderline high for a long time magnesium deficiency can be a reason.

Irregular Heartbeat


Calcium is responsible for muscle contraction, while magnesium is responsible for relaxation. Both minerals are important for regulating heart function, ensuring that the heart beats rhythmically without any disruption.

A lack of magnesium can cause palpitations or an irregular heartbeat. It is an alarming sign that indicates electrolyte imbalance and can affect heart function.

Constipation


Constipation is the most common digestive disorder seen in hypomagnesemia. Magnesium relaxes the intestinal muscles which helps in smooth bowel movements. It also attracts water that can increase water in colon that can soften stool. That can help in easier stool passage.

Magnesium deficiency can cause discomfort and irregular digestive tract movement.

Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDAs) for Magnesium

Age Male Female Pregnancy Lactation
Birth to 6 months 30 mg* 30 mg*
7–12 months 75 mg* 75 mg*
1–3 years 80 mg 80 mg
4–8 years 130 mg 130 mg
9–13 years 240 mg 240 mg
14–18 years 410 mg 360 mg 400 mg 360 mg
19–30 years 400 mg 310 mg 350 mg 310 mg
31–50 years 420 mg 320 mg 360 mg 320 mg
51+ years 420 mg 320 mg
Magnesium is a vital mineral that supports numerous essential functions in the body, from energy production and muscle relaxation to stress reduction and heart health.Maintaining adequate magnesium levels through a balanced diet or supplementation is key to overall well-being and preventing long-term health complications (3 Trusted Source
Dietary Reference Intakes for Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Vitamin D, and Fluoride

Go to source).

References:
  1. Magnesium - (https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Magnesium-HealthProfessional/)
  2. Hypomagnesemia - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK500003/)
  3. Dietary Reference Intakes for Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Vitamin D, and Fluoride - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23115811/)

Source-Medindia

Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement