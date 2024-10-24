Deficiency in Magnesium? Know These 8 Signs

- Magnesium is a macro-mineral that is essential for more than 300 biochemical reaction
- Magnesium deficiency is characterized by magnesium levels below 1.46 mg/dL
- Evaluating magnesium level is difficult because most of the magnesium is present in bone or inside cells
Magnesium DeficiencyNormal magnesium levels are between 1.46 to 2.68 mg/dL. Magnesium deficiency is characterized by magnesium levels below 1.46 mg/dL. The condition where serum magnesium levels are low is called hypomagnesemia
An adult body contains about 25 g of Mg with 50 to 60% present in
Urine excretion is reduced when magnesium levels are low. Evaluating magnesium level is difficult because most of the magnesium is present in bone or inside cells.
Many people do not include sufficient magnesium in their diet which leads to more health conditions. The following are eight signs that one needs to be on the lookout for to avoid magnesium deficiency:
Muscle Cramps and Spasms
Magnesium acts as a natural muscle relaxant. It helps in muscle relaxation and controls muscle functioning during physical activities. It reduces the symptoms of muscle spasms, twicthes and promotes good sleep.
Fatigue and Weakness
Magnesium has some amazing effects, one of which is providing more energy despite being a relaxant. ATP molecules created in mitochondria need to be bound to magnesium to be biologically active (MgATP). If there isn't enough magnesium available, energy cannot be generated, leading to a lack of energy.
Stress and Irritability
Magnesium also plays a role in reducing stress and irritability. It acts on the hypothalamus (a part of the brain that controls the pituitary gland and adrenal gland), which helps in reducing anxiety. Magnesium also aids in controlling neurotransmitter function.
It supports the stress response and suppresses the release of stress hormones by reducing the release of ACTH (adrenocorticotrophic hormone). During exercise, physical activity, or routine job stress, magnesium is utilized, which depletes magnesium reserves.
Inadequate magnesium cannot manage stress levels, leading to an imbalance in neurotransmitter function. This can result in the brain not being calmed and can increase anxiety, mood changes, or irritability.
Difficulty in Sleeping
Magnesium is known as the sleep and anti-stress mineral. It promotes better sleep by reducing the stress hormone cortisol, increasing the sleep-promoting hormone melatonin, and regulating neurotransmitters in the brain.
Magnesium relaxes the muscles, calms the
Lower magnesium levels can hinder melatonin production, which is crucial for sleeping. It also causes muscle cramps and worsens restless leg syndrome, affecting sleep quality. Inability to fall or stay asleep can also be an indicator of magnesium deficiency.
Numbness or Tingling Sensation
Magnesium is an electrolyte that helps in proper body functioning and nerve conduction. It also regulates calcium and potassium ion exchange. Low magnesium causes an imbalance in ion exchange that causes numbness and tingling sensations. Sudden numbness of hands and legs without any underlying condition can be due to hypomagnesemia.
High Blood Pressure
Magnesium relaxes the blood vessels and acts as vasodilator that helps in maintaining blood pressure. Absence of vasodilator effect increases
Irregular Heartbeat
Calcium is responsible for muscle contraction, while magnesium is responsible for relaxation. Both minerals are important for regulating heart function, ensuring that the heart beats rhythmically without any disruption.
A lack of magnesium can cause palpitations or an irregular heartbeat. It is an alarming sign that indicates electrolyte imbalance and can affect heart function.
Constipation
Constipation is the most common digestive disorder seen in hypomagnesemia. Magnesium relaxes the intestinal muscles which helps in smooth bowel movements. It also attracts water that can increase water in colon that can soften stool. That can help in easier stool passage.
Magnesium deficiency can cause discomfort and irregular digestive tract movement.
Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDAs) for Magnesium
|Age
|Male
|Female
|Pregnancy
|Lactation
|Birth to 6 months
|30 mg*
|30 mg*
|7–12 months
|75 mg*
|75 mg*
|1–3 years
|80 mg
|80 mg
|4–8 years
|130 mg
|130 mg
|9–13 years
|240 mg
|240 mg
|14–18 years
|410 mg
|360 mg
|400 mg
|360 mg
|19–30 years
|400 mg
|310 mg
|350 mg
|310 mg
|31–50 years
|420 mg
|320 mg
|360 mg
|320 mg
|51+ years
|420 mg
|320 mg
Dietary Reference Intakes for Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Vitamin D, and Fluoride
