Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, October 24). Dancing Through Distress: How Dance Can Alleviate Panic Attacks . Medindia. Retrieved on Oct 24, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/dancing-through-distress-how-dance-can-alleviate-panic-attacks-217720-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Dancing Through Distress: How Dance Can Alleviate Panic Attacks". Medindia. Oct 24, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/dancing-through-distress-how-dance-can-alleviate-panic-attacks-217720-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Dancing Through Distress: How Dance Can Alleviate Panic Attacks". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/dancing-through-distress-how-dance-can-alleviate-panic-attacks-217720-1.htm. (accessed Oct 24, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Dancing Through Distress: How Dance Can Alleviate Panic Attacks. Medindia, viewed Oct 24, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/dancing-through-distress-how-dance-can-alleviate-panic-attacks-217720-1.htm.