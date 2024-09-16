Low-Carb Diets for Type 1 Diabetes: Safe or Risky for Kids?

Highlights: A short-term low-carb diet improved glycemic markers in children with type 1 diabetes

The diet did not increase the risk of hypoglycemia or affect cholesterol levels

More research is needed to explore the long-term effects of low-carb diets in young people



‘New research shows a short-term low-carb diet can improve blood sugar control in kids with type 1 diabetes without increasing risks. #diabetesresearch #lowcarbdiet #medindia’

Advertisement

What is a Low-Carb Diet for Diabetes?

Advertisement

Low-Carb Diet Improves Glycemic Control

Advertisement

Reducing Carb Intake Improves Blood Sugar Control

How Safe is a Low-Carb Diet for Kids?

Low-carbohydrate diet in children and young people with type 1 diabetes: A randomized controlled trial with cross-over design (Neuman V, Plachy L, Drnkova L, Pruhova S, Kolouskova S, Obermannova B, Amaratunga SA, Maratova K, Kulich M, Havlik J, Funda D, Cinek O, Sumnik Z. Low-carbohydrate diet in children and young people with type 1 diabetes: A randomized controlled trial with cross-over design. Diabetes Res Clin Pract. 2024 Sep 3;217:111844. doi: 10.1016/j.diabres.2024.111844. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 39237039.)

Imagine telling your kid with type 1 diabetes (T1D) that they need to eat fewer carbs- sounds tricky, right? After all, carbohydrates have long been a staple in managing diabetes. But what if cutting back on those carbs could actually help keep their blood sugar levels in check? A new study from researchers in the Czech Republic suggests that a short-term low-carb diet might do just that, without putting kids at risk for dangerously low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) (1).Yes, you read that correctly. A diet often associated with adults who want to lose weight or improve their metabolic health might just be a new tool for better managing type 1 diabetes in children and adolescents. But how safe is this, and could it become a game-changer for families dealing with the daily challenges of diabetes?Let’s take a closer look at what the research uncovered and why this could matter to kids, parents, and healthcare providers.The American Diabetes Association (ADA) defines a low-carbohydrate diet (LCD) as eating fewer than 130 grams of carbs per day. That might sound like a lot, but in the world of type 1 diabetes, every gram of carb counts! For years, managing T1D has meant a balancing act between carb intake, insulin doses, and physical activity. The idea of reducing carbs as part of diabetes management isn’t entirely new, but the real question is: can it be safe for children and teenagers?This study aimed to find out if a short period on a strictly controlled low-carb diet could offer longer periods of stable blood sugar without increasing the risks associated with low blood sugar.A group of 35 kids and teenagers with type 1 diabetes took part in this study, which used a randomized controlled cross-over design. That means each child got to try two diets in random order for five weeks each. One was a low-carb diet (LCD), and the other was a recommended carbohydrate diet (RCD), with both providing the same number of calories (isocaloric).The results? The short-term low-carb diet improved key glycemic markers (i.e., those pesky blood sugar numbers doctors care so much about) without putting kids at risk for hypoglycemia. This is huge because one of the biggest concerns with low-carb diets is that it might lead to dangerous blood sugar dips.The best part? The kids didn't experience negative changes in their lipid profiles (which means their cholesterol stayed stable) or in their overall quality of life.Current guidelines from the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes (ISPAD) advise against low-carb diets for children and teens. They recommend that young people with diabetes get 45-50% of their daily energy from carbs. However, as the study shows, reducing carb intake could be a helpful short-term intervention to improve blood sugar control.This is particularly important for those children and adolescents who struggle to meet their blood sugar targets. For these kids, the low-carb diet might offer a temporary solution that improves their metabolic control without adding significant risks.While the results are promising, it’s essential to note that this was a short-term study. Long-term effects of a low-carb diet in children with diabetes still need to be fully understood, particularly when it comes to growth and development. Plus, there’s still the need for careful monitoring to ensure that blood sugar levels don’t dip too low.In a nutshell, while a low-carb diet could be a helpful tool in the short term, it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution. Families and healthcare providers need to work together to decide the best approach for managing diabetes.One of the most significant concerns with low-carb diets in children with diabetes is the risk of hypoglycemia. Hypoglycemia can occur when blood sugar levels drop too low, which can be dangerous, especially for kids who may not recognize the signs early. But in this study, the researchers found that a short-term low-carb diet didn’t increase the risk of hypoglycemia. That’s great news for families who want to try carb reduction as part of their child’s diabetes management.This study opens the door for more research into low-carb diets as a potential strategy for improving glycemic control in children and teens with type 1 diabetes. However, it’s important to remember that this approach should be closely monitored by healthcare providers to ensure it’s safe and effective for each child’s unique situation.So, while we are not saying to throw out the carbs just yet, it is clear that low-carb diets deserve a place in the conversation about diabetes management in kids.Source-Medindia