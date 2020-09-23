by Iswarya on  September 23, 2020 at 11:35 AM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Blood Sugar Levels Improved in Type 1 Diabetes Patients Who Stopped Working During Lockdown
Improved blood sugar levels were seen in people with type 1 diabetes who stopped working in the COVID-19 lockdown, despite having reduced opportunities for exercise and heightened psychological stress, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD).

Dr. Federico Boscari and colleagues undertook the study at the Department of Medicine, University of Padova, Italy.

During the lockdown, outpatient clinics were closed, while hospitals dealt with thousands of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2. As a result, the combination of the virus and the measures imposed to control it caused morbidity and death among infected patients and imposed a heavy burden on public health. The impact of this is expected to be highest among people with chronic diseases like diabetes, due to outpatient clinics and services being closed altogether.


Flash glucose monitoring (FGM) devices, widely used by T1D patients, has allowed healthcare professionals (HCPs) to maintain communication with their patients throughout the lockdown by giving real-time blood glucose level data to the clinic.

The research team used data from individuals with T1D for the study. Patients were divided into two groups based on whether they stopped working during the lockdown or continued to work due to being classed as an essential worker. The latter served as the control group.

The authors say: "In the 20 patients who stopped working, overall glycaemic control improved during the first seven days of lockdown as compared to the weeks before SARS-CoV-2 spread."

In contrast, the patients who continued working during lockdown exhibited no improvement or deterioration in any of the glycemic control measures compared to before lockdown.

The researchers think that the improvement in patients who stopped working occurred due to them having more time to focus on diabetes control and a more regular lifestyle, including meals' timing and composition. They also recommend: "In addition, the knowledge that diabetes worsens the COVID-19 outcomes may have improved patients' awareness and compliance to diabetes management."

However, the long-term effects of COVID lockdown and the factors that influence glucose control in this distinct situation deserve future investigation, the authors conclude.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Type 1 Diabetes in Children
Type 1 diabetes is a condition most common in children in which the pancreas stops producing and releasing the hormone insulin that controls blood sugar levels.
READ MORE
Top 10 Warning Signs of Diabetes You Shouldn’t Ignore
Warning signs of diabetes such as increased thirst, urinary frequency, prolonged infections, and delayed wound healing among others should not be ignored.
READ MORE
Top 9 Diabetes Diet Myths
Are you a Diabetic? Myths about food restrictions put you away from enjoying your meal? Here are a few facts and hints to help you make wise food choices.
READ MORE
Diabetes Diet Plan
Diet plays a significant role in controlling diabetes. Most cases of diabetes are preventable with healthy lifestyle changes.
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.
READ MORE
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetesDiabetic DietThalassemiaOtitis MediaDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative Medicine