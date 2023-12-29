About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Does Long-Term Low-Carb Diet Impact Weight Profile?

How Does Long-Term Low-Carb Diet Impact Weight Profile?

Hemalatha Manikandan
Hemalatha Manikandan
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Dec 29 2023

Highlights:
  • Low-carb diets (LCD) are rich in proteins and fats with fewer carbohydrates and are typically preferred in weight loss regime
  • LCDs can be grouped into five categories: Vegetable-based, Healthy, Total, Animal-based, and Unhealthy
  • Long-term weight gain has been noticeably slower in the vegetable-based, healthy LCD groups and faster in the other three groups.
Low-carb diets usually entail consuming more proteins and fats while consuming fewer carbohydrates. They come in different forms including the Atkins diet and the ketogenic diet. These diets may help with weight loss, better blood sugar regulation for diabetics, and higher triglyceride levels, among other possible advantages.

While several studies reveal the benefits of a low-carb diet for short-term weight loss, little research has been done on low-carb diets’ effect on long-term weight maintenance and the role of food group quality.

A new study by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health shows that weight changes among individuals in the United States have been linked to the quality of low-carbohydrate diets (LCDs) (1 Trusted Source
Low-Carbohydrate Diet Macronutrient Quality and Weight Change

Go to source).

Categories of Low-Carb Diet

The study groups the low-carbohydrate diet into different categories and provides a nuanced look at how the composition of these diets can affect health over years, not just weeks or months.

Researchers examined the diets and weights of 123,332 healthy people from 1986 to 2018 using information from the Nurses' Health Study, Nurses’ Health Study II, and Health Professionals Follow-up Study.

Every four years, each participant gave a self-report of their weight and food. The participants' diets were graded by the researchers according to how well they followed the five different low-carbohydrate diet categories:
  • Vegetable-based LCD (VLCD), emphasizes plant-based proteins and fats
  • Healthy LCD (HLCD), emphasizes plant-based proteins, healthy fats, and fewer refined carbohydrates
  • Total low-carbohydrate diet (TLCD), emphasizes overall lower carbohydrate intake
  • Animal-based LCD (ALCD), emphasizes animal-based proteins and fats
  • Unhealthy LCD (ULCD), emphasizes animal-based proteins, unhealthy fats, and carbohydrates coming from unhealthy sources such as processed bread and cereals

Dispelling the Myth about Losing Weight with a Low-Carb Diet

The study found that low-carbohydrate diets with plant-based proteins- VLCD and HLCD were significantly associated with slower long-term weight gain. In contrast, a low-carb diet of TLCD, ALCD, and ULCD were associated with faster weight gain over time.

Participants who were younger (less than 55 years old), overweight or obese, and/or physically inactive showed the strongest correlations with these factors.

These results could dispel the myths surrounding popular low-carb diets and indicate that dietary patterns that prioritize wholesome foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy products should continue to be promoted by public health campaigns.

The study indicates that nutrient quality plays a critical role in maintaining a healthy body weight and emphasizes the importance of macronutrient quantity for weight management.

In summary, a well-balanced diet is always crucial for overall health. When adopting a low-carb diet, make sure you're obtaining enough nutrients by prioritizing the consumption of lean proteins, healthy fats, and a range of non-starchy veggies. Remember, the key to staying healthy is always to balance any diet with adequate exercise!

Disclaimer: The content on this page is meant to be an informative resource and is not meant to replace advice from a medical professional. It is always best to consult a healthcare provider with any concerns

Reference:
  1. Low-Carbohydrate Diet Macronutrient Quality and Weight Change - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2813286)

Source-Medindia

