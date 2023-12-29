Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Hemalatha Manikandan. (2023, December 29). How Does Long-Term Low-Carb Diet Impact Weight Profile? . Medindia. Retrieved on Dec 29, 2023 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/how-does-long-term-low-carb-diet-impact-weight-profile-214620-1.htm.

MLA Hemalatha Manikandan. "How Does Long-Term Low-Carb Diet Impact Weight Profile?". Medindia. Dec 29, 2023. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/how-does-long-term-low-carb-diet-impact-weight-profile-214620-1.htm>.

Chicago Hemalatha Manikandan. "How Does Long-Term Low-Carb Diet Impact Weight Profile?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/how-does-long-term-low-carb-diet-impact-weight-profile-214620-1.htm. (accessed Dec 29, 2023).

Harvard Hemalatha Manikandan. 2023. How Does Long-Term Low-Carb Diet Impact Weight Profile?. Medindia, viewed Dec 29, 2023, https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/how-does-long-term-low-carb-diet-impact-weight-profile-214620-1.htm.