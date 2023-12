How Does Long-Term Low-Carb Diet Impact Weight Profile?

Highlights: Low-carb diets (LCD) are rich in proteins and fats with fewer carbohydrates and are typically preferred in weight loss regime

LCDs can be grouped into five categories: Vegetable-based, Healthy, Total, Animal-based, and Unhealthy

Long-term weight gain has been noticeably slower in the vegetable-based, healthy LCD groups and faster in the other three groups.



‘Do not be deceived by the myths of losing weight with a low-carb diet. It can encourage weight gain in the long term. #lowcarbdiet #plantbased #healthy #minimalweightgain #medindia’

Advertisement

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Low-Carbohydrate Diet Macronutrient Quality and Weight Change



Go to source Trusted Source

Categories of Low-Carb Diet

Vegetable-based LCD (VLCD), emphasizes plant-based proteins and fats

Healthy LCD (HLCD), emphasizes plant-based proteins, healthy fats, and fewer refined carbohydrates

Total low-carbohydrate diet (TLCD), emphasizes overall lower carbohydrate intake

Animal-based LCD (ALCD), emphasizes animal-based proteins and fats

Unhealthy LCD (ULCD), emphasizes animal-based proteins, unhealthy fats, and carbohydrates coming from unhealthy sources such as processed bread and cereals

Dispelling the Myth about Losing Weight with a Low-Carb Diet

Advertisement

Advertisement

Low-Carbohydrate Diet Macronutrient Quality and Weight Change - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2813286)

Low-carb diets usually entail consuming more proteins and fats while consuming fewer carbohydrates. They come in different forms including the Atkins diet and the ketogenic diet . These diets may help with weight loss, better blood sugar regulation for diabetics , and higher triglyceride levels, among other possible advantages.While several studies reveal the benefits of a low-carb diet for short-term weight loss, little research has been done on low-carb diets’ effect on long-term weight maintenance and the role of food group quality.A new study by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health shows that weight changes among individuals in the United States have been linked to the quality of low-carbohydrate diets (LCDs) ().The study groups the low-carbohydrate diet into different categories and provides a nuanced look at, not just weeks or months.Researchers examined the diets and weights of 123,332 healthy people from 1986 to 2018 using information from the Nurses' Health Study, Nurses’ Health Study II, and Health Professionals Follow-up Study.Every four years, each participant gave a self-report of their weight and food. The participants' diets were graded by the researchers according to how well they followed the five different low-carbohydrate diet categories:The study found that low-carbohydrate diets with plant-based proteins . In contrast, a low-carb diet ofover time.Participants who were younger (less than 55 years old), overweight or obese , and/or physically inactive showed the strongest correlations with these factors.These results could dispel the myths surrounding popular low-carb diets and indicate that dietary patterns that prioritize wholesome foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy products should continue to be promoted by public health campaigns.The study indicates thatIn summary, a well-balanced diet is always crucial for overall health. When adopting a low-carb diet, make sure you're obtaining enough nutrients by prioritizing the consumption of lean proteins, healthy fats, and a range of non-starchy veggies.The content on this page is meant to be an informative resource and is not meant to replace advice from a medical professional. It is always best to consult a healthcare provider with any concernsSource-Medindia