How Does Long-Term Low-Carb Diet Impact Weight Profile?

- Low-carb diets (LCD) are rich in proteins and fats with fewer carbohydrates and are typically preferred in weight loss regime
- LCDs can be grouped into five categories: Vegetable-based, Healthy, Total, Animal-based, and Unhealthy
- Long-term weight gain has been noticeably slower in the vegetable-based, healthy LCD groups and faster in the other three groups.
Low-Carbohydrate Diet Macronutrient Quality and Weight Change
Categories of Low-Carb DietThe study groups the low-carbohydrate diet into different categories and provides a nuanced look at how the composition of these diets can affect health over years, not just weeks or months.
Researchers examined the diets and weights of 123,332 healthy people from 1986 to 2018 using information from the Nurses' Health Study, Nurses’ Health Study II, and Health Professionals Follow-up Study.
Every four years, each participant gave a self-report of their weight and food. The participants' diets were graded by the researchers according to how well they followed the five different low-carbohydrate diet categories:
- Vegetable-based LCD (VLCD), emphasizes plant-based proteins and fats
- Healthy LCD (HLCD), emphasizes plant-based proteins, healthy fats, and fewer refined carbohydrates
- Total low-carbohydrate diet (TLCD), emphasizes overall lower carbohydrate intake
- Animal-based LCD (ALCD), emphasizes animal-based proteins and fats
- Unhealthy LCD (ULCD), emphasizes animal-based proteins, unhealthy fats, and carbohydrates coming from unhealthy sources such as processed bread and cereals
Dispelling the Myth about Losing Weight with a Low-Carb DietThe study found that low-carbohydrate diets with plant-based proteins- VLCD and HLCD were significantly associated with slower long-term weight gain. In contrast, a low-carb diet of TLCD, ALCD, and ULCD were associated with faster weight gain over time.
Participants who were younger (less than 55 years old), overweight or obese, and/or physically inactive showed the strongest correlations with these factors.
The study indicates that nutrient quality plays a critical role in maintaining a healthy body weight and emphasizes the importance of macronutrient quantity for weight management.
